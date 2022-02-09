Sunny Edwards reportedly signs with Probellum, next title defense set

Sunny Edwards is headed to Dubai on March 19 for his title defense against Muhammad Waseem. Edwards will defend his IBF Flyweight Title for the second time in less than 6 months. The Brit announced his signing to Probellum via his social media.

He will now headline the second night of Probellum Evolution in Dubai on 19th March. Probellum announced the fight on Twitter:

"BREAKING: World Champion Edwards signs for Probellum! A huge future beckons for IBF flyweight champion @SunnyEdwards His next title defence will be against Muhammad Waseem at #ProbellumEvolution on March 19 in Dubai."

Take a look at the tweet:

Sunny Edwards is a young, up and coming fighter who is one of the best flyweights in the division. He will put his unbeaten record on the line against one of Pakistan's most talented fighters. Muhammad Waseem is the first Pakistani boxer to ever top the WBA boxing ranking in any category. His swift style and movement earned him the nickname 'Falcon'. It will be an electric, fast-paced fight.

For Waseem, it is one of the biggest fights of his life, as he gets to challenge for the title once again. For Edwards, it is an opportunity to solidy his status as champion and challenge for the rest of the belts. This is Sunny Edwards' second event in Dubai. He previously defended his title for the first time against Jayson Mama last December in Dubai.

Sunny Edwards reveals why he parted ways with Frank Warren

The Brit spoke about his split from Frank Warren and Queensberry Promotions. Edwards spoke to Boxing King Media about how the split benefits him:

"Don't get me wrong, like I said, relation that I had and I built with BT and everyone down at Queesnberry, it was good, you know what I mean? It was good. I think I'm in a position now though, where my main focus is search and destroying and going up down, left right, round about, whatever the big exciting fights are. And I feel like at this stage of my career, maybe not being tied to a promoter will definitely help that."

Take a look at the interview:

Sunny Edwards is in a new phase of his career and will look for the biggest and the best fights so he that can get more recognition. Edwards does have the skill and mentality to be a great champion. It will be interesting to see how he furthers his career with Probellum.

