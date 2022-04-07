"Take some of that air out" - Teddy Atlas details how Canelo Alvarez can beat Dmitry Bivol

Teddy Atlas has commented on how Canelo Alvarez can beat Dmitry Bivol in their upcoming bout.

The Mexican is set to mark his move up to the 175-pound division when he takes on Dmitry Bivol for the WBA Light-Heavyweight Championship. Although Alvarez will be walking into the fight as a massive favorite, Bivol's boxing skillset cannot be undermined. The Russian most certainly possesses the ability to give the pound-for-pound king a tough night out.

Addressing the upcoming WBA Light-Heavyweight Championship bout, Teddy Atlas has detailed how Canelo Alvarez can get the better of Dmitry Bivol in their fight. During a recent episode of his podcast, THE FIGHT, the coach extraoridinaire said:

"If he's gonna win, Canelo, he's gonna have to get into the range where he can engage Bivol enough to use these advantages to hurt Bivol, to make him feel his power of the smaller man who's now bigger. He's gonna have to hurt him the body, take some of the air out of his legs, the tyres as I like to say on ESPN."

Watch the full episode of THE FIGHT with Teddy Atlas below:

The Mexican will be facing off against Dmitry Bivol on May 7th. It remains to be seen whether Canelo Alvarez can successfully accomplish the feat of becoming a world champion in five different weight classes come fight night.

Eddy Reynoso reveals Canelo Alvarez's plans for September

The pound-for-pound king is eyeing a trilogy fight with Gennadiy Golovkin later this year in September. However, to make that fight happen, both 'GGG' and Alvarez need to win their upcoming bouts.

Golovkin is set to take on Ryota Murata this weekend in Japan and it looks like the Mexican's team have already lined up a fight if the Kazakh somehow loses on 9th April.

During a recent interview with ESPN Deportes, Eddy Reynoso suggested that Alvarez will take on the winner of Joe Smith Jr. vs. Artur Beterbiev if Gennadiy Golovkin loses to Ryota Murata. Revealing the same, boxing journalist Michael Benson took to Twitter and wrote:

"Canelo Alvarez's trainer/manager Eddy Reynoso has stated that if they get past Dmitry Bivol but Gennady Golovkin loses to Ryota Murata, then they will pursue a light-heavyweight undisputed fight with the winner of Artur Beterbiev vs Joe Smith Jr in September. [@ESPNDeportes]"

