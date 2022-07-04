"I would give him a good boxing lesson" - Thomas Hearns on a potential fantasy fight with Manny Pacquiao

Thomas Hearns believes he could have beaten Manny Pacquiao if they'd ever met inside the squared circle during their legendary boxing careers.

In an interview with Lem Satterfield of The Ring Magazine, ‘Hitman’ claimed he would give 'PacMan' a "good boxing lesson" in what would be an amazing fantasy match-up:

“Manny Pacquiao, I think that he’s a pretty good fighter. I think that he would do well. He would do OK [against me]. I think that he would do pretty good… He would definitely have to come to me. I would probably box him and keep boxing him and look for the shot.”

He went on to say:

“Yeah, definitely, I would box him and look for the opening. I would give him a good boxing lesson.”

Hearns, like the Filipino boxing icon, is regarded as one of the best fighters of his generation. The American, who is now 63, fought in several divisions of boxing.

His tall, slender build allowed him to move up over fifty pounds in his career and become the first boxer in history to win world titles in five weight divisions: welterweight, light middleweight, middleweight, super middleweight and light heavyweight.

For his part, Pacquiao, 43, started as a flyweight and ended his legendary pro run as a super welterweight. Retired in 2021 with 62-8-2 including 39 knockouts, Pacquiao went on to become the sports’ first and only eight-division world champion.

Watch the highlights of Manny Pacquiao's last professional fight here:

Is Manny Pacquiao plotting a comeback fight?

Since losing in his presidential bid in the Philippines in May, rumors have been swirling that Manny Pacquiao may once again lace up his gloves for a swansong befitting his legendary career.

The Filipino slugger retired last year after losing to Yordenis Ugas on points. He is currently spending quality time with his family, touring countries and basking in their scenic destinations.

However, it was recently reported that his camp has reached out to Amir Khan for a potential matchup.

Khan, who announced his retirement months after a brutal defeat at the hands of Kell Brook in February, recently revealed that an offer came from legendary trainer Freddie Roach by phone.

Pacquiao and Khan were previously in talks over a deal supposedly agreed for the pair to meet in a mega-fight that would have been staged in Abu Dhabi. An undisclosed issue derailed the bid.

It was likewise reported that Pacquiao’s team is eyeing a rematch with his rival Floyd Mayweather Jr.

MP Promotions President Sean Gibbons recently revealed in a report by PlanetSport that ‘PacMan’ would love to face ‘Money’ in an exhibition match this year.

