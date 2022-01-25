Boxing legend Thomas Hearns gives a shout out to Jarred Brooks

Just days before Jarred Brooks takes on Hiroba Minowa at ONE: Only the Brave, ‘The Monkey God’ received some words of encouragement from boxing legend Thomas ‘Hitman’ Hearns.

Brooks posted a video on his Instagram showing ‘Hitman’ wishing him luck on his quest to become a world champion.

In the caption, Brooks said:

“Got a shoutout from my boy @thomashitmanhearns !!! Thank you so much brother and if you never seen Thomas fight he is one of the best boxers of all time !!! I advise you to study up !!! @onechampionship #weareone”

Hearns is a boxing hall of famer who finished his career with a 61-5-1 record. His resume includes 48 knockouts. He is also credited with being the first boxer in history to win world titles in five different weight classes.

Brooks is not short on confidence heading into his match with Minowa and a legend cheering him on his journey will only fuel his motivation to reach the top.

Jarred Brooks is a master of building heat for his fights

Say what you will about Jarred Brooks, but the man knows how to build up his fights.

Ahead of his promotional debut, the American got personal with Lito Adiwang to create some noise for their headlining bout at ONE: Next Gen III back in November 2021.

While he didn’t seem to carry any bad blood after his win against the Filipino star, he did send a message to Team Lakay in a bid to stir things up against ONE strawweight world champion Joshua Pacio.

Brooks is also not looking exclusively at MMA. He is also looking to rile up Rodtang as he thinks defeating him will be the key to catching the attention of Stamp Fairtex.

Heading into his bout against the No.4-ranked Hiroba Minowa, ‘The Monkey God’ got creative and put out a diss rap on his Instagram feed. Minowa responded by saying he didn’t understand what Brooks said and urged him to just focus on preparing for their match.

While there’s a bit of a language barrier between him and the Japanese star, that didn’t stop Brooks from attacking Minowa on Twitter, even later claiming that he is getting people to like his status updates.

Also Read Article Continues below

Brooks has already shown he can back up his confidence in the Circle, but will Minowa have the tools to humble the brash American in his second fight in the promotion?

Edited by Harvey Leonard