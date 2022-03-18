"Don't f*****g talk about my mother" - Thor Björnsson erupts at Eddie Hall during press conference 

Thor Björnsson and Eddie Hall finally had their official press conference, and it did not disappoint.

The Iceland native came dressed up in a two-piece suit, while his British counterpart came dressed in a black tank top. Hall and 'The Mountain' went at each other from the moment they arrived on stage. However, things took a turn for the worse when Hall asked Björnsson to keep his mother quiet.

Björnsson replied:

"Don't f*****g talk about my mother."

Take a look at the video:

Hall kept berating 'The Mountain', so his mother decided to step in and tell Hall off. In response, he asked Thor Björnsson to control his mother, which angered the 2018 World's Strongest Man. Björnsson threw a water bottle and pushed members from his own entourage away as he exited the stage furiously. Meanwhile, Hall just sat there waiting, in silence.

LADbible @ladbible It's all booted off at the Eddie Hall vs Thor press conference 🥊 It's all booted off at the Eddie Hall vs Thor press conference 🥊 https://t.co/ABT5qqvw2l

To Björnsson's credit, he decided not to make any rash decisions like getting into a physical altercation with his British rival.

Eddie Hall reveals he's at the lightest weight he has ever been, ahead of clash against Thor Björnsson

As soon as he landed in Dubai, 'The Beast' contracted a chest infection that saw him out of action for a number of days. He also had breathing problems which are still lingering. He revealed his weight loss in a YouTube video:

"Everything's feeling good. I'm feeling sharp, feeling nimble. I'm actually, I've lost, coz of me illness I've lost eight kilos so might have done me a favor. So, this is probably the best and lightest I've been since I was probably twenty two years of age. And I'm thirty four now, thirty four years of age, hundred and forty seven, forty eight kilo, feeling good."

Take a look at the video:

Eddie Hall looked pretty sharp and powerful on the pad as he trained under the cool Dubai night sky. 'The Beast' has taken this fight very seriously and seems to genuinely dislike Thor Björnsson. Based on that press conference, the feeling is more than mutual.

