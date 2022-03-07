"This is Tyson's show" - Tommy Fury confident he and Tyson Fury will both secure victory in April

It's safe to say that Tommy Fury does not lack confidence in himself or his half-brother Tyson Fury.

'The Gypsy King' is set to return next month against Dillian Whyte in a defense of his WBC Heavyweight crown. While not confirmed, Tommy is also expected to be added to the Wembley card.

If 'TNT' does feature on the undercard, it will be his first bout since his high-profile US debut against Anthony Taylor last August. Tommy Fury defeated his foe via unanimous decision and was then expected to face Jake Paul in December. However, he was forced to pull out due to injury.

Tommy was there for his half-brother's first press conference against Whyte. 'The Body Snatcher' notably did not show up for the presser. 'TNT' spoke to BT Sport following the event and noted that Whyte's absence didn't really matter:

"It is what it is. This is Tyson's show. It is his homecoming. It's Wembley, 100,000 plus [fans]. Plus, you know, he doesn't need anybody. Dillian Whyte is just the mandatory, he's just the opposite man in the corner. He's just cannon fodder."

Tommy also revealed that his chances of appearing on the event's undercard were high:

"We're talking about getting on the undercard now, and I'm pretty confident. Let's put it this way, it's going to be a great night for the Fury brothers. If I can fight here, for my eighth fight, it doesn't get any better than that."

Watch Tommy Fury speak to BT Sport below:

Tommy Fury still wants to fight Jake Paul

When Tommy Fury withdrew from his bout with Jake Paul last December, 'The Problem Child' took it personally. Paul then matched up with Tyron Woodley for a high-profile rematch and continually mocked 'TNT' in the build-up.

Jake Paul proceeded to defeat 'The Chosen One' again, this time via a highlight-reel knockout. The bout was one of the biggest of the year, and 'The Problem Child' received various 'Knockout of the Year' awards from publications such as ESPN.

With not many options available for Paul, Tommy was once again brought up as the next logical fight for the Cleveland native. However, 'The Problem Child' has continually shot down the idea, saying that 'TNT' is scared of him and that he's not going to waste his time.

Tommy Fury hit back at these accusations through a public statement on his promoter Frank Warren's Twitter handle:

"Me having to pull out of the fight was the best thing that ever happened to him and he well knows my injury was legitimate. This man never wanted to fight me. If he did, we'd have a rescheduled date for you all and the fight would be back on which is exactly what I want... The easiest fight of my career."

