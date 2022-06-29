What is Tommy Fury's nationality?

Tommy Fury was born in Manchester, England. ‘TNT’ is British, and has worn the Union Jack on his shorts and carried the flag in previous bouts.

Neither of his parents, however, are of British descent. Tommy’s father, John Fury, is of Irish Traveler descent. Chantal Fury, Tommy’s mother, is from the island of Mauritius. Not much is known about Chantal, as, unlike John, she is not often in the public eye.

Through John Fury, Tommy is brothers with WBC World Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury.

'The Gypsy King' has fought under the Irish flag in the past and has spoken about his Irish roots. Tyson Fury has also fought in both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

One of Tyson Fury’s comeback fights against Francesco Pianeta took place at Windsor Park in Belfast. The Furys' ancestry can be traced to Tuam in County Galway. They also have relatives in Northern Ireland in Belfast.

Watch Tyson Fury speak about the Furys' Irish roots:

Tommy Fury has had an unusual boxing journey

Tommy Fury made his professional debut in December 2018. ‘TNT’ fought once again in March 2019 , before joining reality TV show Love Island. Before joining Love Island, Tommy was relatively obscure, with his two prior bouts on undercards against journeymen.

The concept of the show is that single men and women join the island in order to find love. A popular vote decides who can stay on each week. In the end, the winner has the opportunity to split the cash prize with their partner or keep it for themselves.

Love Island is one of the most popular shows in Great Britain. The launch episode of Series 5, in which Tommy Fury participated, garnered over 3.3 million viewers. Fury was a fan-favorite on the show. 'TNT' met his girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague on the show, and the pair finished in second place.

Following the culmination of the show, Fury would make his return to boxing. Once again, he would appear on the televised portion of undercards of bigger events. The biggest feud of his career is with Jake Paul. It started when Tyson Fury called out Jake Paul on Twitter.

The following day, Paul claimed that he did not know Tyson Fury had a brother on an Instagram story. Paul asked ‘TNT’ to call him out himself. Tommy responded by calling Jake Paul out and now the two are set to face each other on August 6. The fight, however, may be in danger of being put off.

