"If you're not on that level there's nothing you can do" - Tommy Fury on Tyson Fury knocking out Dillian Whyte

Tommy Fury recently expressed his admiration for his brother, Tyson Fury, who scored a sensational knockout victory against Dillian Whyte last night at Wembley Stadium. 'TNT' claimed the fight went exactly how he predicted and believes the WBC Heavyweight Champion is on a different level to Whyte.

'The Gypsy King' produced a perfect performance against 'The Body Snatcher', dominating him throughout the fight until he landed a devastating right uppercut in the 6th round to end the contest.

Here's what Tommy Fury said in an interview with iFL TV:

"I predicted this fight wouldn't go six rounds and he got him out of there. Every shot that he threw in there, he was working on in camp and it all came together in the fight like we all knew it would. I predicted exactly what Dillian Whyte would come and do. He came and gave it a go but if you're not on that level there's nothing you can do."

Since teaming up with Sugarhill, Fury has shown vast improvements in knockout power. 'The Gypsy King' registered his third knockout in a row by knocking out Deontay Wilder twice and then Whyte last night.

Tommy Fury thinks Tyson Fury should retire

'TNT' continued by stating that Tyson Fury has nothing left to prove and he should retire from boxing:

"He's no stranger to coming in and out of careers, you've seen him do it a few times. He should definitley have a good long break. Yeah in my opinion I think he should because there's nothing left for him to prove. He's won every single belt, he's beaten everybody. It's an unforgiving sport isn't it? So get out the job, enjoy your wife and kids and that's it."

Watch the full interview with Tommy Fury on iFL TV:

It remains to be seen if Tyson decides to hang up his gloves or if he takes part in one last bout. The rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua is rumored to happen in July. Fury could fight the winner in an attempt to hold all the belts and become undisputed.

However, 'The Gyspy King' has other lucrative options to consider. Following his victory against Whyte he brought UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou in the ring and discussed fighting the Cameroonian in an exhibition bout.

Watch Fury call out Francis Ngannou:

