"If she does that again, I think she's running the risk" - Tony Bellew on Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano rematch

Katie Taylor edged the victory in a close fight with Amanda Serrano on Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York. After the fight, discussions began regarding a rematch. Taylor has expressed hope that it will take place in Ireland, if it can be made.

Tony Bellew, a former WBC Cruiserweight Champion, told DAZN that Taylor is running a risk by taking a rematch with Serrano:

"If she does that again, I think she’s running the risk. I haven’t seen her hurt like that before."

The fight between Taylor and Serrano was back and forth, with Taylor taking a lot of hard shots, particularly in the fifth round. She managed to control the fight for the early and late rounds, securing a decision win on the scorecards.

Katie Taylor has not fought in Ireland in her pro career

Katie Taylor, 'The Bray Bomber', represented Ireland at the 2012 Olympics in London and won gold. She has won gold medals for the national team at seventeen European and World Championships as well. However, she has not boxed in Ireland at all since her professional debut in 2016.

Chris Mannix recently claimed in an article for Sports Illustrated that Taylor has been unable to fight in Ireland due to the dominance of MTK Global, which closed operations last month:

"MTK Global, a boxing management company founded by alleged drug trafficker Daniel Kinahan, has been heavily involved in boxing in Ireland. A Taylor show in Ireland would have to include MTK fighters. Put MTK fighters on, however, and there is a risk of violence from the company’s rivals."

As MTK Global is no longer in operation, it is possible that Taylor will return to Ireland for the rematch with Serrano, if this really was the reason for her absence. Following the bout, it was announced that a rematch might be held at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland, a venue which can hold up to 90,000 people.

