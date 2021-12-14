"This is sensitive to him" - Tyron Woodley answers whether Jake Paul will stick around in combat sports if he gets knocked out in their fight 

With Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley's rematch inching closer, 'The Chosen One' offered fans his thoughts into Jake Paul's future in the realm of combat sports in the event of a loss. 'T-Wood' opined that Jake Paul would continue fighting even if he loses this weekend.

While speaking with Denis Shkuratov and Kacper Rosolowski of 'Submission Radio', Tyron Woodley said he believes Paul will keep fighting regardless of the result of their rematch on Saturday.

"I think that he got enough screws loose that he will. I think the fact that he took this fight at the last minute says a lot. So he's delicate, this is sensitive to him. Like you know, when I do a song if somebody says something on my song I want to beat their ass. Because something you know and passionate about, that's your baby, you're really protective over it. So I think the rematch will happen just because his pride," said Tyron Woodley.

Catch the entire interview with Tyron Woodley, Denis Shkuratov and Kacper Rosolowski below:

Tyron Woodley is looking to knockout Jake Paul

After getting Jake Paul's name tattooed on his finger following a split decision loss in their first encounter, Tyron Woodley looks to even the series this Saturday. To fully set the record straight, Woodley believes he needs to knock Jake Paul out this time.

In a sit-down with 'TMZ Sports', Woodley noted that Jake Paul had gone back on his word when it came to offering him a rematch. The 'Problem Child' previously said that Woodley would get a rematch if he got 'I Love Jake Paul' tattooed on him.

Instead, Paul matched up with Tommy Fury instead. However, 'TNT' had to pull out of their Showtime bout, which led to Woodley getting a second crack. The former UFC welterweight champion revealed that Paul was going to pay for it by getting laid out inside the squared circle.

"He made a double wager and then didn’t honor it because s**t, why would he go back and give me the chance to finish off what I started now that I’ve been in there with him. I just feel like, definitely [I have to knock him out] I can’t leave any doubt," said Tyron Woodley.

Watch the entire segment of Tyron Woodley with TMZ Sports right here:

