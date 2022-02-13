"Deontay Wilder would put his fist through the back of Dillian Whyte's face" - Tyson Fury compares his opponents over the years

Tyson Fury has taken another shot at his next opponent, Dillian Whyte. 'The Gyspy King' compared him to his former opponent Deontay Wilder, and he doesn't think the Brit would match up well.

Tyson Fury is set to fight 'The Body Snatcher' later this year. The bout is expected to be one of the biggest of 2022. However, that doesn't mean the WBC Heavyweight Champion thinks Whyte is a worthy challenger.

'The Gyspy King' recently went on The Unibet Lowdown with Dev Sahni to discuss his upcoming bout. While discussing his next challenger, he compared him to Deontay Wilder and he downplayed the idea that anyone has avoided Whyte.

"Deontay Wilder would put his fist through the back of Dillian Whyte's face. Who's ever avoided Dillian Whyte? Dave Allen fought him with eight fights under his belt, he didn't do anything with Dave. He tried to outbox Dave because he couldn't manhandle him. Derek Chisora didn't avoid him. He was offered the shot at [Anthony] Joshua and turned down the rematch, he was offered the shot against Andy Ruiz, he turned that down. He was offered a shot at Luis Ortiz, he turned that down. If anything, he's avoided everyone else."

See Tyson Fury's interview with Dev Sahni below:

With his comments about 'The Body Snatcher', it's safe to say that he's not too worried about the fight. As of now, it's not confirmed when the two men will square off. However, the WBC Heavyweight Championship bout is expected for April.

Tyson Fury's win over Deontay Wilder was the 2021 Fight of the Year

Tyson Fury's respect for Deontay Wilder is far from surprising. The two men went to war three times over the past four years, with each fight being critically acclaimed.

Their first encounter came in December 2018. 'The Gyspy King' outboxed the-then WBC Heavyweight Champion throughout most of the contest. However, 'The Bronze Bomber' scored two knockdowns which led to a split draw on the judges' scorecards.

Nearly two years later, the two squared off again. This time, the bout wasn't even close. Fury dominated the fight, leading to a seventh-round TKO victory for the Brit. With the win, he claimed the WBC and The Ring heavyweight titles. The fight failed to foreshadow the type of action fans would see the following year.

In October 2021, the two squared off for the final time. Wilder headed into the bout as a massive underdog, and it looked that way early. The American was knocked down in the third round, and it seemed the trilogy bout would go the same as the rematch.

Instead, 'The Bronze Bomber' came roaring back. He knocked down Fury twice in the fourth round and nearly ended the fight. However, 'The Gyspy King' made a rally of his own and scored two more knockdowns in the fight to win the bout via 11th round stoppage.

The fight was immediately acclaimed and earned Fight of the Year honors from many publications. While Tyson Fury's next fight against Dillian Whyte will surely be entertaining, it will be hard to top his trilogy bout with Deontay Wilder.

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim