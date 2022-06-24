Watch: Tyson Fury addresses a massive Derby crowd amidst rumors of a potential comeback

Tyson Fury continued to enjoy being in the public eye as he looked in great spirits at a recent event in Derby. Fury is currently touring the United Kingdom in a speaking event.

Watch Tyson Fury whip up the crowd into a frenzy:

In the video above, fans of Fury’s can be heard chanting “AJ is a pu**y” in reference to a long-time rival of Furys’ Anthony Joshua. Tyson is rumored to return to face the winner of Anthony Joshua-Oleksandr Usyk II. Fans clearly want to see their favorite fighter face Joshua.

Fury is clearly a popular figure and knows how to entertain a crowd. There appears to be a large number of people in the audience watching Fury as he speaks to the public. In his last fight, Fury sold out Wembley Stadium, selling over 94,000 tickets. Wembley is considered the national stadium of England, and the country's largest venue.

Fury's current tour was announced following his retirement from boxing. Fury retired after brutally knocking out Dillian Whyte in a fight for the WBC World Heavyweight Championship. Following the bout, Fury claimed that he had promised his wife that he would not fight again. He stated that this would therefore be the last time fans saw him in the ring.

Boxing promoters believe that Tyson Fury will continue fighting

Fury is co-promoted by Bob Arum of Top Rank in America, and Frank Warren of Queensbury promotions in the United Kingdom. Arum recently revealed that he is planning a fight between Fury and another British heavyweight, Joe Joyce. Arum laid out a road-map for Fury that involved him then fighting the winner of the bout between Oleksander Usyk and Anthony Joshua.

A fight between Fury and the winner of Usyk-Joshua II would crown an undisputed heavyweight champion. The general consensus was that Fury and Joshua were the two best heavyweights until Usyk moved up from cruiserweight and stunned Joshua in the first bout. Fury is undefeated as a fighter, whereas Joshua has lost twice now.

Eddie Hearn, promoter of Usyk-Joshua II, also believes that Fury will face the winner of the bout.

Watch Eddie Hearn speak about Fury’s retirement:

