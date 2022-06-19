Bob Arum outlines his plans to host Tyson Fury vs. Joe Joyce in October

Tyson Fury’s promoter Bob Arum has revealed that he is looking at making a fight with Joe Joyce in October. Fury is co-promoted by Frank Warren, Joyce's promoter.

Bob Arum believes that Fury will return to boxing and sees a fight with Joyce as the perfect move to make next. Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk are both tied up in a rematch. Arum said:

“He is going to fight. He is a fighting man. I expect Tyson Fury back in the ring before the end of the year. For example, if Joe Joyce wins his fight in early July, Tyson Fury and Joe Joyce will do as well if not better than the Dillian Whyte fight with Tyson Fury. That will then lead up to Fury with the winner of Joshua/Usyk."

Watch the interview here:

Joe Joyce was initially scheduled to face Joseph Parker in July. Parker, however, pulled out of the fight due to his trainer's wife likelu going into labor during fight week. Since then, Parker has changed promotional teams and linked up with BOXXER making a potential bout unlikely. Joe Joyce will face Christian Hammer instead,

Joyce is the WBO mandatory challenger, meaning that he is in a good position to fight the winner of Usyk-Joshua II.

Bob Arum was also quick to criticize rival promoter Eddie Hearn over the fight, saying:

“I will do the best I can to make sure that fight takes place in the UK, because I don’t think it's good for boxing to take a fight like that and put it in Saudi Arabia.”

Tyson Fury has huge boxing star power

Fury has claimed in the past that he will retire from boxing on numerous occassions. In recent times, Fury has said that he is willing to hold exhibition bouts. His promoter, Bob Arum, is not convinced and has made future professional plans anyway.

Fury vs. Dillian Whyte was extremely successful. 85,000 tickets were sold out for the event in the first three hours, prompting further tickets to be made available. In the end, 94,000 tickets were sold for the fight as it garnered the largest post-war boxing attendance in British history.

Watch Fury name his price for coming out of retirement:

''The Gypsy King' is a global star, and any future fight would be highly lucrative.

