"It can't get bigger than this" - Tyson Fury labels fight against Dillian Whyte as the "pinnacle of boxing"

Tyson Fury has discussed the magnitude of his fight with Dillian Whyte this weekend.

'The Gypsy King' and 'The Body Snatcher' are set to clash this Saturday for Fury's WBC and The Ring heavyweight titles. Thanks to both men's accomplishments as well as their popularity in the U.K., the bout is being viewed as arguably the biggest British boxing match of all-time.

The event is so anticipated that it's expected to break records for attendance. Upwards of the 94,000 roaring fans are expected to be at Wembley Stadium on Saturday night to watch Fury and Whyte clash.

The heavyweight champion has now discussed the magnitude of the bout during today's open workouts for the event. Fury opined that the fight between himself and Whyte is the "pinnacle of boxing."

Speaking to BT Sport, Fury said:

"It's absolutely epic, it doesn't get bigger than this. 94,000 people in my hometown, in our home country at the capital stadium. This is it really. It is the pinnacle of boxing, it doesn't get bigger than this."

Watch Fury discuss his fight with Whyte below:

Tyson Fury has said he'll retire following his fight with Dillian Whyte

With no bigger bout imaginable in the eyes of Tyson Fury, 'The Gypsy King' has revealed that he plans to retire following his next bout.

The 33-year-old is in the prime of his career and was red-hot off his knockout victory over Deontay Wilder in October 2021. Despite being one of the faces of boxing and the current WBC and The Ring Heavyweight Champion, Fury has stated that his days in boxing are numbered.

While he's previously spoken about retirement, he's never been as firm on the subject as he is right now. Fury confirmed his intention to hang up the gloves at the press conference for his showdown with Whyte a few weeks ago. He said:

"This is the final fight of my career, I'm retiring after this. $150 million in the bank, healthy, young, I'm gonna buy a massive yacht abroad. I'm retiring, I'm out, this is my final fight. I'm done."

While some fans, including Fury's own father John, doubt that he'll retire, some believe the champion's words. The Englishman's trainer SugarHill Steward has also stated that he believes 'The Gypsy King' will retire following his fight this Saturday.

