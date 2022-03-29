Tyson Fury posts hilarious meme of him slapping Dillian Whyte

Tyson Fury posted a hilarious meme on his Instagram story that showed him slapping Dillian Whyte. Fury created his own version of the controversial moment at this year's Academy Awards where Will Smith slapped Chris Rock.

Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte is set to take place on April 23 at Wembley Stadium with the WBC Heavyweight Championship on the line. The event will be one of the biggest in UK boxing history, with over 90,000 fans expected to be in attendance.

'The Gyspy King' is coming off a thrilling victory against Deontay Wilder, knocking out the American in the 11th round to retain his WBC title and end their bitter rivalry. Despite getting the win, Fury was dropped twice in round 4 and showed incredible heart to survive the round and then dominate the rest of the fight.

Whyte, on the other hand, has not fought since his 2021 rematch with Alexander Povetkin. 'The Body Snatcher' landed his trademark left hook to send the Russian crashing to the ground to claim a 4th round stoppage victory. Whyte now finally has a shot at the world title after being the WBC No.1 contender for over a thousand days.

Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte trash talk

Tyson Fury's recent post on social media is typical of the vast amount of trash talk he has given Dillian Whyte in recent months. At the fight press conference, 'The Gypsy King' mocked Whyte for taking a while to sign the contract even though it would be his biggest payday:

"32 times his biggest payday, he should be here today kissing my feet and washing my feet because I'm giving him 32 times his biggest payday that he'll ever get in his life."

Furthermore, before the fight with Whyte was officially announced, Fury had already disregarded 'The Body Snatcher' as a fighter that could beat him:

"They're all only workouts to me, I'll destroy every man that comes in front of me as I've been doing that my whole life. It doesn't matter if it's Dillian Whyte, Dillian Blue or Dillian Grey, I don't care who it is."

It remains to be seen whether Fury's trash talk has riled Whyte or if it will affect his performance in a negative way.

