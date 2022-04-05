"THANK YOU HHH" - Tyson Fury acknowledges WWE star Triple H's contributions to pro-wrestling

Tyson Fury recently lauded Triple H for his contributions to WWE. Triple H opened the recently concluded WrestleMania 38 with an emotional promo confirming his retirement.

Following his announcement, 'The Gypsy King' acknowledged the American's contributions to WWE on his Instagram story. The Brit reposted a reel from WWE wherein Triple H confirmed his retirement. Fury wrote in the caption:

"THANK YOU HHH"

Screenshot of Fury's Instagram story

Triple H retired from WWE after 30 years of entertaining fans all over the world. He is one of the most influential people in all of pro-wrestling and is responsible for creating NXT, the development branch of WWE.

His list of accomplishments includes: seven-time WWE World Champion, Triple Crown Champion and two-time Royal Rumble winner. He called it quits after a cardiac event forced him to stop wrestling.

Meanwhile, Fury has claimed that he will be fighting his last pro-boxing fight against Dillian Whyte later this month. 'The Gypsy King' will face 'The Body Snatcher' on April 23 as he looks to defend his WBC Heavyweight Championship.

During the fight announcement press conference, the Englishman reiterated in multiple interviews that this would be his last bout. Many fans believe that it is just a marketing stunt to help sell the fight better. After all, this is the first time in nearly 4 years that British fans will get to see Fury fight in England.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte official fight poster… Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte official fight poster… https://t.co/ubaa6Bg9EM

Roger Mayweather and Shakur Stevenson predict Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte

Roger Mayweather and Shakur Stevenson recently weighed in on the highly-awaited Fury vs. Whyte fight. In an interview with The Mayweather Channel, Stevenson said:

"Tyson Fury, another special talent, I don't think nobody can beat Tyson Fury, at all."

Roger Mayweather added:

"We agree on that."

Take a look at the video below:

Both Stevenson and Mayweather believe that Fury is a far superior boxer to Whyte and that no current heavyweight can beat him. 'The Gypsy King' last fought in October 2021 in his trilogy fight against Deontay Wilder. The win over Wilder extended his professional record to 31-0-1 and he'll be looking to pick up his 32nd career win later this month.

