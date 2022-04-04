Triple H opens WrestleMania 38 Night 2 with an emotional gesture to confirm the end of his career

It was only a few days ago when Triple H confirmed to Stephen A. Smith in an ESPN interview that his in-ring career was over. Since then, there has been an outpouring of support, and many fans wanted The Game to get a moment of his own at WrestleMania 38.

He finally did get his moment as it was his iconic entrance music that played as WrestleMania Night 2 began. In an emotional moment, he made a gesture to signal the end of his career.

The WWE legend hasn't wrestled in a while. His last match was technically a brawl and not an official bout against Randy Orton. It has been an emotional week for The Game, with all the support that he has received from fans and his peers alike.

He confirmed in an interview with Stephen A. Smith last month that given his recent issues stemming from a cardiac event, he will never be able to wrestle again.

In the opening segment of WrestleMania Sunday, Triple H opened the show and welcomed fans to WrestleMania. He didn't make it about himself and instead left his match boots in the middle of the ring - signaling a true retirement from competition. After that, he went to embrace his family. It was an emotional moment that didn't require him to do much, but it was as impactful as imaginable.

Triple H's retirement marks the true end of an era

It should be noted that Triple H was already transitioning out of wrestling by the time he retired. He stated that he was happy not to be a part of WrestleMania 36, as he wrestled consistently every year before that.

The King of Kings was more focused on his office role, but his health issues last year put a lot of things into perspective for him. It's understandable that he would never want to risk stepping in the ring after admitting that he was close to reaching a place he wasn't supposed to be in.

He is the last superstar of his generation to officially retire from WWE, and this was a great way to have an emotional send-off without taking away from the show.

