"Great bluff merchant" - Eddie Hearn believes Tyson Fury is not retiring

Tyson Fury has announced that he will be hanging up his gloves. Matchroom Boxing Chairman Eddie Hearn has commented on Fury's retirement. Hearn does not think that 'The Gypsy King' will retire. On the latest episode of The DAZN Boxing Show, the DAZN spokesperson spoke about Fury's retirement comments, saying:

"Tyson Fury is very popular at the moment, so anything you say negative about him isn't gonna go down very well. But Tyson Fury's a great bluff merchant. And he ain't retiring. The biggest fights for Tyson Fury haven't happened yet."

Eddie Hearn believes that 'The Gypsy King' is bluffing and that he will not retire because his biggest fights are yet to happen. By this, Hearn is talking about the mega-fight between Fury and Anthony Joshua. British fans have been wanting to see 'AJ' take on 'The Gypsy King' for years now. The pair have an intense rivalry and are arguably two of the greatest British heavyweights of all time.

You can't call yourself the greatest if you've walked away from an undisputed fight.



Tyson Fury may be content with retiring, which I don't think he'll do, but his legacy will forever be questioned if he doesn't fight Anthony Joshua or Oleksandr Usyk.

An all-British battle between the pair would sell well. However, Anthony Joshua is currently faced with the challenge of avenging his loss to Oleksandr Usyk. 'The Cat' dethroned the Unified Heavyweight Champion of the world last year with a masterclass performance. If Joshua is able to overcome Usyk in their rematch, he can then call 'The Gypsy King' out for an undisputed title fight.

John Fury calls Tyson Fury "the biggest wind-up merchant" over retirement comments

John Fury put an end to 'The Gypsy King's' retirement rumors even before his fight against Dillian Whyte. 'The Gypsy King' announced that he would retire after his fight against Whyte, all the way back during the fight announcement press conference. In an interview with talkSPORT, John Fury spoke about the rumors:

"Bulls***. Tyson, you know for a fact is as mad as a box of frogs, where's he gonna go without boxing? What's he gonna do? Empty some bins, go for a coffee, take his kids and pick them up from school, read the paper, come on. You can't take what Tyson says with a pinch of salt. I'm his father, I know what's what, boxing's his life... Tyson's the biggest wind-up merchant in the world, people should know him by now."

John Fury also believes that his son will not retire because he wouldn't know what to do without boxing. It will be interesting to see if 'The Gypsy King' does return to boxing or not in a few months time.

