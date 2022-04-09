‘Highlight reel like Wilder’ - Tyson Fury reveals his plans on opening up Dillian Whyte’s head

Tyson Fury has revealed how he plans to defeat Dillian Whyte on April 23. The two British rivals will meet at Wembley Stadium with the WBC Heavyweight Championship on the line. It is set to be one of the biggest fights in UK history with over 94,000 people expected to be in attendance.

On a recent episode of The Unibet Lowdown, Fury stated that he plans to knock his opponent out much like he did against Deontay Wilder:

"I'm going to jab the nut right off him, bust him up with a jab. My jabs these days are like straight rights. I will bust him with the jab. His head will be taking that much punishment it will open up, cut, swell up quickly. I reckon I take him out cold, real knockout, highlight reel like Wilder. A proper knockout, as soon as I detonate this bad boy on him, over!"

Furthermore, 'The Gypsy King' stated that he could fight Dillian Whyte in his southpaw stance:

"Southpaw maybe, make it easy, I just want to show the people how good I am. Might do one hand behind my back."

Check out the full video and Frank Warren's Twitter post below:

Will Tyson Fury box and move against Dillian Whyte?

Tyson Fury is a master of mind games, and there is no certainty as to what strategy he will use against 'The Body Snatcher'. However, his interview with The Unibet Lowdown suggests that 'The Gypsy King' will revert to the backfoot boxing style he used to defeat Wladimir Klitschko back in 2015.

Watch the full fight of Fury vs. Klitschko below:

Dillian Whyte is renowned for his signature left hook, a punch that has knocked out the likes of Dereck Chisora, Alexander Povetkin and Lucas Browne. However, to land this devastating shot on Fury, he must be in range.

Hence, it is plausible that Fury will use his height and reach against Whyte to avoid getting tagged. At 6'9, 'The Gyspy King' has a four-inch height advantage over Whyte, who is listed as 6'4.

However, since teaming up with SugarHill Steward, Fury has displayed a come-forward style in his last two fights with Deontay Wilder. Despite knocking out the American in the 11th round of the trilogy, the man from Manchester was dropped twice in round four.

It remains to be seen if Tyson Fury chooses to outbox Whyte or engage in another slugfest with 'The Body Snatcher'.

