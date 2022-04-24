"I think they will" - Tyson Fury's wife believes their kids could become boxers

Tyson Fury's children could eventually get into boxing, according to his wife Paris. Fury has revealed that he is hanging up his gloves following his fight against Dillian Whyte. On Saturday night, 'The Gypsy King' knocked Dillian Whyte out in front of a record crowd at Wembley Stadium.

After the fight, Radio Rahim managed to get an interview with Paris Fury.

He asked 'The Gypsy King's wife whether she would be surprised if any of her six children got into boxing. Paris Fury replied:

"Oh my goodness, imagine if your baby was boxing. I think they will, I've got three sons, I imagine one of them will want to take a pair of gloves. But realistically, to watch your husband box is terrible, to watch your baby box must be worse. Even one of the girls might want to go in for it, they're quite tall. But I don't know, I think I'd be really worried and I'd just have to support them."

'The Gypsy King' has 6 children with his wife Paris Fury. There is a very high possibility that one of their children will look to follow in their father's footsteps.

Watch the interview below:

Tyson Fury calls himself the best heavyweight there's ever been

During the post-fight press conference, 'The Gypsy King' spoke to the media about why he thinks he is the best heavyweight to ever live. Tyson Fury talked about his retirement, and congratulated Whyte on a good fight. He then spoke about why he is the greatest ever:

"I ain't no world champion, I'm a legend in this game and you can't deny it, I'm the best heavyweight that's ever been. There ain't never been one who can beat me, coz you know why, I'm not just being confident. Six-foot-nine frame, two-hundred-seventy-pound weight, to move like a middleweight, can hit like a thunderstorm and can take a punch like anybody else."

Watch the interview below:

Sky Sports @SkySports

🥊 "I'm gonna retire undefeated."



Tyson Fury is considering retirement following a sensational knockout win over Dillian Whyte. 🥊 "I'm a legend in this game!"🥊 "I'm gonna retire undefeated."Tyson Fury is considering retirement following a sensational knockout win over Dillian Whyte. 🥊 "I'm a legend in this game!"🥊 "I'm gonna retire undefeated."Tyson Fury is considering retirement following a sensational knockout win over Dillian Whyte. 💥https://t.co/nQWegeeN7E

'The Gypsy King' is one of the greatest heavyweight champions the world has ever seen. His name will be considered among the likes of Muhammad Ali and Mike Tyson. However, now that Tyson Fury has decided to hang up his gloves at the age of 33, he might not be able to further his case as the greatest heavyweight of all time.

