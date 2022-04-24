"Always got my blessings" - Tyson Fury has his wife's blessings if he decides to fight again

Tyson Fury has fought his last professional fight, according to his wife Paris Fury. Throughout the build-up to the clash against Dillian Whyte, one of the biggest talking points has been 'The Gypsy King' announcing his retirement.

The 33-year-old made it clear on multiple occasions that this would be his last fight, and after fighting 'The Body Snatcher', he would hang up his gloves.

In an interview with SecondsOut, Paris Fury spoke about whether she would give 'The Gypsy King' her blessings if he decides to fight again:

"Yeah, Tyson's always got my blessings, whatever choices he chooses in life. If he wants to box, if he wants to do WWE, if he wants to UFC, if he wants to be a ballet dancer, I will support him and let him do whatever he wants to do. Because he supported me everything I've chose."

Tyson Fury's main reason he stated, for retiring, was that he promised his wife that after the Deontay Wilder trilogy, he would fight his last fight. He also spoke about how he wants to get out of the public eye and live a more private life.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn



[📽️ Tyson Fury explains why he will never be lured out of retirement by money…[📽️ @BTSportBoxing Tyson Fury explains why he will never be lured out of retirement by money…[📽️ @BTSportBoxing] https://t.co/roUo7LhVGZ

Watch the interview below:

Tyson Fury teases a fight against UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou

Tyson Fury brought Francis Ngannou on stage following his fight against Dillian Whyte. Before the fight against 'The Body Snatcher' was finalized, there were a lot of rumors about a fight between 'The Gypsy King' and 'The Predator'. Ngannou was in attendance at Wembley Stadium on Saturday night. Fury brought him on stage and said:

"He's in great shape, look at the muscles on him. Good man, Francis! He's a good looking guy isn't he?... Well, it's going to be a very special fight, like never before seen in the history of our sport. We're not talking two light guys, I'm 270 pounds, he's 270 pounds. It's going to be an explosive fight when it happens."

Francis Ngannou chimed in saying:

"We're going to find out who the baddest mother****** is on the planet... It's going to be a hybrid fight with different types of rules. MMA gloves in the ring, kind of like a mix of everything. A little different."

Watch the interview down below:

𝗭𝗔𝗗𝗔𝗬𝗬 🐺♈️ @IAmZadayy

The Baddest Man on the Planet!! 🏾 🏾



Next Up:



Vs

The GYPSY KING Vs The PREDATOR

Heavyweight BOXING Vs Heavyweight MMA



We’re NOT READY!! 🏾



#FuryWhyte Congratulations FURY,The Baddest Man on the Planet!!Next Up: @Tyson_Fury Vs @francis_ngannou The GYPSY KING Vs The PREDATORHeavyweight BOXING Vs Heavyweight MMAWe’re NOT READY!! Congratulations FURY, The Baddest Man on the Planet!! ✊🏾🙌🏾Next Up: @Tyson_Fury Vs @francis_ngannou The GYPSY KING Vs The PREDATORHeavyweight BOXING Vs Heavyweight MMA We’re NOT READY!! 🙌🏾🔥🔥🔥🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇨🇲🇨🇲🇨🇲#FuryWhyte https://t.co/DeAH2ILave

Tyson Fury has said that the fight would be an exhibition match and probably a hybrid bout with MMA gloves.

Edited by John Cunningham