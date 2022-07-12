Tyson Fury visits Asda store and addresses fans during Furocity drink launch

Since defeating Dillian Whyte in April, Tyson Fury has enjoyed his retirement by touring the UK and promoting his new energy drink 'Furocity'. The energy drink is a 500ml canned drink that has four carbonated flavors.

The flavors of the energy drink are Sour Cherry Knockout (red), Apple Punch (green), Black and Blue Rasberry (blue) and Original (silver). As well as drinks, the brand sells energy ice sticks.

The UK is currently selling Furocity in Iceland and now Asda, with Amazon also selling the product online.

Fury posted a video to his Instagram where he visits his local Asda to view his product on a new promotion stand. During the video, the heavyweight said:

"We've got the promotional shelf. Red, white, blue colors of the Union Jack, come on... Get yourself down to Asda and get some Furocity live and exclusive at your local Asda."

The caption of the post read:

"Quick stop at Asda to check out the Furocity Energy launch! Big thanks to everyone who has supported the drink so far! Don’t forget you can now head down to your local Asda to grab yours."

View Fury's post here:

Will Tyson Fury get bored of retirement and return to the ring?

Tyson Fury has claimed to be retired but is yet to vacate his WBC Heavyweight Title. 'The Gypsy King' is considered the king of the heavyweight division, with Oleksandr Usyk being the only real competition for that mantle right now.

Usyk is set to face Anthony Joshua in their rematch on August 20, with the winner looking to potentially fight Fury for the undisputed championship.

Fury recently stated that it would cost £500 million for him to come out of retirement and fight again, but he has now revealed that he'd fight Joshua for free. While on tour, he expressed to the crowd that he would compete against his British rival at Wembley Stadium.

Fury also explained that he'd only do the fight if all the tickets to fans were free and the fight would be televised for free too.

The heavyweight champion is, of course, enjoying his time with his family, with his UK tour and promoting his new drink product. However, his passion lies in boxing, which is why many fans aren't fully convinced by his retirement claims.

Watch Fury on his tour here:

