"Fury is going to wait" - Bob Arum on Tyson Fury's retirement ahead of Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk II

Tyson Fury is just waiting for the right fight, according to Top Rank CEO Bob Arum. Arum has been alongside 'The Gypsy King' for a long time now, and he recently spoke about what Fury's plans for the future are. The 33-year-old announced his retirement after beating Dillian Whyte via TKO on April 23rd at Wembley Stadium.

In a recent interview with Fighthype.com, Bob Arum spoke about what Fury is planning:

"Well I think Fury is gonna wait to see how the Joshua fight comes out with Usyk and then he'll make a determination whether he wants to continue. Because other than fighting the winner of Joshua-Usyk, there's really nothing there that's really of interest to Tyson Fury. So we'll have to see."

Anthony Joshua is set to take on Oleksandr Usyk in a rematch. The last time the pair met, the Ukrainian completely dominated the Brit in his own backyard and was crowned the Unified Heavyweight Champion in just his third fight in the division. Many, including Fury's wife Paris Fury, believe that if 'AJ' is able to exact revenge on Usyk and win his titles back, he will be tempted to fight Joshua.

BoxingScene.com @boxingscene Joshua-Usyk on July 23 in Middle East is Still Frontrunner, Says Hearn dlvr.it/SQW5pl Joshua-Usyk on July 23 in Middle East is Still Frontrunner, Says Hearn dlvr.it/SQW5pl https://t.co/2uQjiYJFTP

The pair have a very long history and have been looking to fight each other for a while now.

Watch the interview with Fighthype.com below:

Tyson Fury and John Fury address the end of their vacation

Following his stunning knockout win over Dillian Whyte on April 23rd, Tyson Fury took his entire family on a lavish vacation to Europe. The Fury clan were in France, enjoying their time off, riding on yachts and jet skis. However, all the fun has come to an end. In a recent video with Boxing King Media, the father-son duo shared their plans to return to England as they announced the end of their vacation:

"Dad it's our final night here, yep the luxury is over. It's been a blast. We've had plenty of training, plenty of drinking, plenty of food, plenty of good times."

TYSON FURY @Tyson_Fury



SOUTH OF FRANCE

2022.



1 of the most beautiful places on earth BLESSED The man in the shadow is always following me!SOUTH OF FRANCE2022.1 of the most beautiful places on earthBLESSED The man in the shadow is always following me!😎 SOUTH OF FRANCE 🇫🇷 2022. 1 of the most beautiful places on earth 🌍 BLESSED 🙏 https://t.co/rN27bXEBAr

Watch the video below:

Edited by John Cunningham