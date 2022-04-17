"This is the homecoming!" - Tyson Fury gives his fans an Easter message ahead of Dillian Whyte fight 

Tyson Fury recently sent a message to his fans on Twitter. 'The Gypsy King' is currently observing a social media blackout until after his fight against Dillian Whyte, so his social media accounts are handled by his team.

This Easter, the WBC Heavyweight Champion wished his fans well, saying he will see them soon at Wembley Stadium:

"Tyson Fury here, from Mandalay Bay to Morecambe beach, this is the homecoming, back in the United Kingdom topping the bill at Wembley Stadium. Ninety-four thousand people, I salute you, see you all there soon."

Fury is just one week away from his first title defense since finishing his trilogy against Deontay Wilder. He will be taking on the man that has been waiting for a title shot for the last three years.

Dillian Whyte recently broke his silence and is now promoting the fight, something he initially avoided.

The fight against 'The Gypsy King' is the biggest clash of Whyte's career and is set to be the biggest fight in the history of the UK.

Tyson Fury talks about his training camp and teases John Fury

Tyson Fury recently discussed his training camp for his fight against Dillian Whyte and the kind of impact it has had on everyone involved in it. 'The Gypsy King' was joined by his father John Fury during camp and, in a recent interview with Boxing King Media, he teased his father by jokingly saying he might fight in the undercard:

"I think me dad may be on the undercard as starting the fight. So, he might be too drunk to see the fight by the time he gets, his first victory since the '90s. So he might be absolutely blinded by the time it comes around. But yeah it's good to have him back there, obviously. My dad's done a full camp with me this time, he's been in camp with me the whole time."

'The Gypsy King' will look to make an impact in his homecoming fight, with his family and friends watching.

