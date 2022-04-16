"I am a survivor" - Dillian Whyte looks back on his journey ahead of facing Tyson Fury

Dillian Whyte has looked back on his journey ahead of facing Tyson Fury for the WBC and The Ring Heavyweight Championship.

'The Body Snatcher' is set to square off against Fury on April 23 at the Wembley Stadium in London. Whyte has had quite the journey to get to where he's at today considering he has had no boxing background and no financial backing. Moreover, it took years for him to finally get a chance to fight for the championship even though he was a mandatory challenger for a while.

During a recently held media conference for his fight against Tyson Fury, 'The Body Snatcher' opened up about his life's journey and said:

"I'm a survivor, I'm a kid that has been in the streets. I've been in the streets since I was a child, you know. Everybody knows that and I don't want to go on about this and go about that. For someone like me that has come from nothing, ever had no sporting background, ever had no backing, no support. I didn't even go to school, so for me, someone like me to come from where I've come from and to be the heavyweight champion of the world, to me that's to inspiration."

Tyson Fury ranks Dillian Whyte amongst the top 5 heavyweights in the world

'The Gypsy King' and Dillian Whyte have had quite the rivalry over the years. With the two finally set to square off inside the boxing ring in less than two weeks' time, Tyson Fury has given Whyte his due respect.

During the same media conference for their fight, Fury was asked to rank Dillian Whyte among the current heavyweights. While suggesting that Whyte's definitely in the top five, 'The Gypsy King' said:

"He's definitely in the top five heavyweights. He's the No.1-ranked WBC contender. Like everybody knows, he's been the mandatory challenger for like 147 years. So yeah, he deserves his shot, he's getting his shot at the title and that's it not so much more that we can say. Dillian's definitely a top five heavyweight and if he beats me he'll be ranked number one, so all to play for."

Watch the full Fury vs. Whyte media conference below:

Edited by Allan Mathew