"He's definitely in the top five" - Tyson Fury ranks Dillian Whyte ahead of April 23rd clash

Tyson Fury has ranked Dillian Whyte amongst the top five heavyweights in the world ahead of his highly anticipated clash. During a recent media conference for Fury vs. Whyte, 'The Gypsy King' was asked to rank his upcoming opponent, 'The Body Snatcher', to which he replied:

"He's definitely in the top five heavyweights. He's the No.1-ranked WBC contender. Like everybody knows, he's been the mandatory challenger for like 147 years. So yeah, he deserves his shot, he's getting his shot at the title and that's it not so much more that we can say. Dillian's definitely a top five heavyweight and if he beats me he'll be ranked number one, so all to play for."

'The Gypsy King' will be making his second title defense at Wembley Stadium on April 23rd. The much-awaited title fight will also mark Fury's homecoming bout as the Brit has been on the road since 2018.

While Fury will look to celebrate his homecoming bout with an emphatic victory, Dillian Whyte will be hopeful of spoiling the party. Regardless of the outcome, fans can certainly hope to be entertained come fight night.

Eddie Hearn suggests Tyson Fury is the best heavyweight in the world

Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has spoken about Fury vs. Whyte. The fight is set to be the biggest British boxing fight in history. Ahead of the much-awaited bout, Hearn suggested that 'The Gypsy King' is the best heavyweight in the world right now in an interview with iFL TV.

However, Eddie Hearn also claimed that Dillian Whyte can beat anybody on his day:

"I think it's a very tough fight. On paper right now, Tyson Fury is the best heavyweight in the world, but Dillian Whtye can beat anybody on his day. You know sometimes when you look at a fight and you say how can they win? He can knock Tyson Fury out. Dillian Whyte has the power, the one-punch power and he's a fantastic body puncher as well to knock someone out."

