What is former boxing champion Vitali Klitschko's net worth? 

Vitali Klitschko has an estimated net worth of $80 million, mostly earned from his time in the boxing ring.

'Dr. Ironfist' is firmly in the discussion as one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all-time. Across his historic boxing career, he has scored victories over fighter such as Shannon Briggs, Derek Chisora, Danny Williams, and more.

Klitschko decided to retire from the sport of boxing in 2012 holding a 45-2 professional record following a knockout victory over Manuel Charr. The 50-year-old decided to forego a career in the ring for a career in politics. While he was already an elected official in Ukraine, he decided to pursue the Mayorship of Kyiv.

In 2014, Klitschko was elected mayor of Kyiv. While he's had his successes as mayor, he's gained a lot of respect and headlines for his current role as one of the faces of Ukraine. Specifically, he's gained a lot of respect for his leadership against Russian aggression.

Russia invaded his home country earlier this year, and Klitschko, alongside his brother Wladimir, has become the face of Ukraine's war effort. The former boxer himself has vowed to take up arms and enlisted in the reserve ranks of the military earlier this year.

The 50-year-old's wealth is a big reason behind why he is so deeply respected in Ukraine. He could be anywhere in the world right now, but he's decided to stay in his home country to fight against Russian aggression.

Vitali Klitschko to receive Arthur Ashe Courage Award

Vitali Klitschko will be honored at this year's ESPY Awards (Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly) for the courage that he's shown in the face of Russian aggression.

While the award is not limited to sports figures, it's commonly given out to athletes who have shown courage reminiscent of former tennis player Arthur Ashe.

Former recipients include Muhammad Ali and Pat Tillman. Klitschko will now follow in the footsteps of 'The Greatest' and will be given the award later this year. Given the leadership of the mayor of Kyiv, he was an easy pick for the award.

Klitschko feels honored to receive the award. In an interview with ESPN discussing the award, the 50-year-old said:

"It is a great honor for me to receive this award. I am convinced that this is a recognition of the courage and inviolability of the Ukrainian people, who have been bravely resisting the Russian aggressor for more than 3 months. This is an award for everyone who defends the independence and freedom of Ukraine."

See Vitali Klitschko's interview with ESPN below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far