"We killed people" - Vitali Klitschko gives brutally honest reply to reporter amidst war in Ukraine 

Vitali Klitschko gave a reporter from CNN a brutally honest answer on live television. The reporter asked Klitschko if they were able to find Russian military groups. Klitschko replied:

"We killed some people. I guess six people last night."

Vitali Klitschko is the mayor of Kyiv, Ukraine and is currently fighting to defend his country against Russia. Vitali and his brother Wladimir Klitschko are multi-millionaires who could have flown away to escape the conflict. Instead, they are holding strong as soldiers in their home nation.

They have been joined by fellow boxers Oleksandr Usyk and Vasyl Lomachenko in the battle to defend Kyiv. Kyiv is the largest populated city in Ukraine and it is the capital of the country. It is paramount that the Ukrainian forces defend Kyiv from being overrun by the Russians. Kyiv's fall could potentially signal the fall of Ukraine. As long as Kyiv is in the hands of the Ukrainians, there is still a fighting chance.

Vitali Klitschko gives an update on the situation in Kyiv

Vitali Klitschko has been very active with the media despite being in a war-torn area. 'Dr. Ironfist' is in the middle of all the action and still sits down for interviews with news channels to give the world an update on the situation:

"It's no secret the target of Russians is capital of Ukraine. And right now, we see how many forces, Russian forces go to the Russia, from Northern and from Eastern. A lot of kilometres, miles of tanks, moving to capital of Ukraine. We right now, prepare to defend out city. Last night was a lot of direction groups in Kyiv. We make the break from evening to morning. It's nobody allowed to go to the streets and that's why it's much easy to control the city."

Kyiv is currently preparing to defend itself from a Russian convoy that is 40 miles long headed straight for the capital. The battle rages on and the Ukrainians are definitely not ready to give up their land.

