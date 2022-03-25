Watch: Canelo Alvarez's nephew shows great speed and power while hitting pads

Canelo Alvarez is undoubtedly the biggest name in the sport of boxing right now. While the Mexican has proven himself to be one of the best fighters to grace the sport, his legacy looks set to be carried on by his nephew Johan Alvarez.

Johan Alvarez turned pro last year and has already entered the boxing ring four times. The youngster has registered three wins to his name so far, all by knockout and a draw.

Although Alvarez suffered an early blemish by having a draw under his belt so early in his career, he is backed by many to become a world champion in the future.

Johan Alvarez possesses great power and speed, resembling that of his uncle, 'Cinnamon'.

Watch the undefeated young fighter show off his skills below

The 18-year-old certainly has a bright future ahead of him and it will be interesting to see how successful he becomes in the sport which is uncle has mastered.

Canelo Alvarez is eyeing three fights in 2022

The pound-for-king is currently gearing up to fight Dmitry Bivol for the Light Heavyweight Championship. The fight is set to take place on May 7th and if Alvarez is able to get past Bivol, he will successfully achieve the feat of becoming a world champion in five different weight classes.

If and when Alvarez gets past Dmitry Bivol in May, the Mexican could land a trilogy fight with 'GGG' in September. However, the pound-for-pound king does not intend on stopping just yet. In fact, he is looking to make 2022 a pretty busy year for himself as the Mexican intends to fight again in December.

Moreover, Eddie Hearn has named possible opponents for Alvarez for his third fight of the year. During a recent interview with talkSPORT, Hearn said:

“Canelo Alvarez and Eddy Reynoso both want to fight in December, we’ve got John Ryder, who’s mandatory at 168 pounds and you’ve got the winner of this fight [Buatsi vs. Richards]. Both guys, great options, great opponents for Canelo Alvarez in December.”

Watch Eddie Hearn's full interview with talkSPORT below:

Edited by David Andrew