Canelo Alvarez’s potential opponents, after Dmitry Bivol and Gennadiy Golovkin, revealed

Canelo Alvarez is planning to appear in the ring three times this year and is eyeing his third opponent after confirming the first two. Following a battle against Dmitry Bivol on May 7, the P4P King can march towards a potential trilogy against Gennadiy Golovkin if he gets past Bivol for the WBA 175 lbs belt.

The Mexican star doesn’t intend to stop there, opening his doors to both the 168 lbs and the 175 lbs contenders.

Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has named John Ryder at super middleweight, or the winner of Joshua Buatsi vs Craig Richards at light heavyweight, as Canelo’s third opponent in 2022.

Hearn had previously hinted at hosting an Alvarez-led showdown in the United Kingdom, which would be Alvarez’s first fight in Europe. Speaking to the media, Hearn said:

“Canelo Alvarez and Eddy Reynoso both want to fight in December, we’ve got John Ryder, who’s mandatory at 168 pounds and you’ve got the winner of this fight [Buatsi-Richards]. Both guys [are] great options, great opponents for Canelo Alvarez in December.”

In his latest run, Alvarez has captured every world title at 168 lbs, becoming the division’s maiden Undisputed World Champion. While he is currently on a trip back to 175 lbs, the 31-year-old seems open to jumping across multiple weight categories.

Alvarez has previously hinted at making a debut in the cruiserweight division (190 lbs). It expanded his combat radar, allowing multiple contenders to expect a shot at him. That said, a lot of it depends on how Alvarez vs. Bivol turns out.

Canelo Alvarez is facing the best world champions

After knocking out Sergey Kovalev in 2019, Alvarez was out of action for more than a year. He returned against Callum Smith in December 2020 and went on a tear in the super-middleweight division. Beating three undefeated titlists and a mandatory contender, Alvarez is back to facing another unbeaten world champion in Bivol.

Russian star Bivol has been a terror in the vicious light heavyweight division. He will also enjoy a size advantage against Canelo. Hence, a lot of Alvarez's ongoing plans depend on how he looks against Bivol at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

