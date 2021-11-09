"I respect your skills" - Watch the close-up footage of Canelo Alvarez talking to Caleb Plant mid-fight 

Canelo Alvarez delivered another quintessential performance on Saturday night as he defeated Caleb Plant to become the first unified champion in the super middleweight division.

However, in the 9th round, things started to get ticklish as Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant were seen talking to each other, moreover, showing appreciation for one another.

'Sweethands' started the conversation off by saying:

"You're pretty good! Am I pretty good?"

"Yeah!," Replied Canelo Alvarez.

"This is a good fight right here. I'm pretty good for 21-0, huh? I respect your skills!"

"I like it," said Alvarez.

Just some mid-round 9 talking between Canelo and Plant on Saturday

Canelo Alvarez eventually went on to knock Caleb Plant out in round 11. After Alvarez noticed Plant seemingly wobbled, the Mexican boxing icon rushed in for the kill and finished Plant after landing a barrage of punches.

Plant went down awkwardly and the referee immediately stepped in and stopped the fight.

The matchup between Alvarez and Plant was originally being eyed for September 18th, but at the last minute, the deal fell apart. Alvarez was supposedly in talks to fight light-heavyweight boxer Dmitry Bivol, but a deal could not be made

Canelo Alvarez and his team then decided to pursue a fourth title at super-middleweight from Caleb Plant to become the first unified super middleweight champion in the world.

Canelo Alvarez spoke to Mike Tyson after the fight; says "I wanna be like him one day"

As the world appreciated Canelo Alvarez for his phenomenal reign in the super middleweight division, there was another legend present in the building who was in awe of Alvarez's skills, former heavyweight world champion boxer Mike Tyson.

Canelo Alvarez was quick to shift his attention towards 'Iron' as he spoke about Tyson inspiring him throughout his boxing career.

He said:

"Means a lot [to have Mike Tyson present here]. He was a great fighter, legend and I wanna be like him one day, so means a lot."

