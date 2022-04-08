Watch: Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Anderson Silva meet at press conference

Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Anderson Silva met today at the most recent press conference for 'The Global Titan Fight Series'.

'Global Titan Fight Series' will feature an exhibition bout between Mayweather and 'Dangerous' Dan Moore, a long-time sparring partner. It will also feature an exhibition boxing match between former UFC fighter Anderson Silva and Bruno Machado.

Floyd Mayweather's most recent exhibition fight was against Logan Paul in 2021. Silva has a 3-1 boxing record with his most recent matches coming in 2021. He fought Julio Cesar Chaver Jr. and Tito Ortiz, winning both contests.

Check out Mayweather and Silva's meeting below:

Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s early career highlights

Floyd Mayweather Jr. retired from boxing in 2015 with a record of 49-0. He returned in 2017 for a fight with UFC star Conor McGregor, which he won by a 10th-round TKO.

Mayweather had an amateur record of 84-8 and was infamously robbed of a decision at the 1996 Olympic Games. He turned professional the same year and won his debut fight, against Roberto Apodaca, by TKO.

Two years and seventeen fights later, Mayweather challenged WBC Super Featherweight Champion Genaro Hernández for his belt. In the eight round, Hernández's corner threw in the towel and Mayweather won by TKO. His finest fight at Super Featherweight was likely his bout with the late great Diego 'Chico' Corrales in 2001. Mayweather won the fight by TKO after dropping his opponent five times.

Ringside Seat @RingsideSeatMag OTD 2001 - Floyd Mayweather Jr TKO 10 Diego Corrales at MGM Grand, Las Vegas. Retains WBC Super Featherweight Title. Mayweather landed 220 of 414 punches, while Corrales connected on only 60 of 205. OTD 2001 - Floyd Mayweather Jr TKO 10 Diego Corrales at MGM Grand, Las Vegas. Retains WBC Super Featherweight Title. Mayweather landed 220 of 414 punches, while Corrales connected on only 60 of 205. https://t.co/eEdFLwih7m

After moving up to lightweight, 'Pretty Boy' won two great fights with José Luis Castillo. After a close, disputed victory in the first bout, Mayweather agreed to a rematch in which he definitively beat Castillo.

In 2004, he moved up to welterweight. The following year, he challenged Arturo Gatti for his WBC Title. In a stunning display, he wore the Italian-Canadian down and won a TKO victory in the sixth round.

The Michigan-born fighter then faced IBF Welterweight Champion, Zab Judah. Judah, often ranked among the best boxers of his era, hit Mayweather with a low-blow in the 10th round. Mayweather's uncle entered the ring, resulting in a minor brawl. After he was ejected, the fight continued and Mayweather won by unanimous decision.

