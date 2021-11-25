Watch: John Fury and Jake Paul exchange foul-mouthed insults at a press conference in UK

John Fury, the father of Tyson and Tommy Fury, exchanged foul-mouthed insults with Jake Paul, who was on a video call, during a press conference in the United Kingdom.

Tommy (7-0) and Jake (4-0) are set to square off on December 18 at Amalie Arena in Tampa. The duo are building their fight with thrash-talks and a couple of bets.

On Wednesday, 'The Problem Child' was involved in a verbal battle with John. Papa Fury called Jake a schoolboy and threatened to slap him before bringing his girlfriend into the argument.

"Shut up schoolboy and speak when you’re spoken to... I’ll tell you what it is, you wouldn’t like to meet the old man. You can thank your lucky stars I’m banned from your country, because I get you I’d slap you... When Tommy beats you, he is going to bend your girlfriend and do her like a d** in front of you," said John.

Jake Paul hit back by pointing out how John Fury has been banned from the United States due to his criminal record. Fury spent four years in jail for attempting to gouge a man’s eye out during a brawl.

"You shut up you fat lard. You’re mad because you can’t come to the United States... You are a single, old man... You are cringe. No one gives a f*ck about John Fury. You’re living vicariously through your sons. You never accomplished anything in your life. Suck my d**k," responded Jake.

Watch John Fury and Jake Paul insulting each other during Wednesday's press conference below:

[📽️ ‼️ The Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury press conference descends into chaos as John Fury goes at it with Jake exchanging wild insults while Tommy and Tyson watch…[📽️ @BTSportBoxing ‼️ The Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury press conference descends into chaos as John Fury goes at it with Jake exchanging wild insults while Tommy and Tyson watch…[📽️ @BTSportBoxing] https://t.co/mXr2nBBKs8

Tommy's brother Tyson Fury is the current WBC and The Ring heavyweight champion. Jake's sibling Logan Paul is a YouTuber-turned-boxer just like him.

John Fury is a former professional boxer and bare-knuckle fighter

The 57-year-old John Fury holds an 8-4-1 professional boxing record. Fury is a trainer and cornerman for both his sons.

[📽️ Tyson Fury strengthening his body with the help of John Fury in training today…[📽️ @Tyson_Fury Tyson Fury strengthening his body with the help of John Fury in training today…[📽️ @Tyson_Fury] https://t.co/XRwg1C6u9N

John Fury is the uncle of British heavyweight boxer Hughie Fury. The Fury patriarch has made several media appearances, mainly hyping up Tyson's bouts. Meanwhile, Tommy was part of the ITV2 reality television series Love Island.

