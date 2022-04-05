Watch: Mike Tyson shares valuable tips to Evander Holyfield's son

Evander Holyfield's son has posted a throwback video of Mike Tyson sharing valuable tips before one of his amateur bouts.

Evan Holyfield made his pro-boxing debut back in November 2019 and has already attained a record of 8-0. The 24-year-old has fought at light-middleweight so far and has won six of his eight victories by means of TKO/KO. Before making his pro-debut, the son of Evander Holyfield had to prove himself amongst the amateurs, just like any other boxer.

He recently took to Twitter to post a video of one of his very first amateur bouts. Interestingly, Tyson, the former arch nemisis of his father, can be seen giving tips to Holyfield, urging him to enjoy himself in the ring.

"Fight good, win a tough fight, prepare for a tough fight. Don't be afraid to throw punches, alright? Relax, it's all good. Enjoy yourself, don't put pressure [on yourself], enjoy yourself."

Jake Paul is willing to fight Mike Tyson at heavyweight

Speculation about a potential bout between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul have been going on for a while now. Despite Tyson making it clear that he has no interest in returning to the boxing ring, 'The Problem Child' has publicly offered to fight the former Heavyweight Champion.

During a recent appearance on The Journey podcast, Paul suggested that he is open to even moving up to heavyweight to fight Tyson. While claiming that it could easily be a $200-300 million event, the social media star said:

"I joke with my friends about it, I'm like, 'I'll start eating Krispy Kreme doughnuts, move up to heavyweight and fight Mike Tyson.' That would actually excite me and that's a $200-300million event. So Mike, if you're watching this, let's have some fun. New school versus old school and I think that is something that the fans would want to see."

Watch the full episode of The Journey podcast below:

'Iron Mike' is yet to respond to Jake Paul's offer. However, fans shouldn't get their hopes up as a bout between the two is extremely unlikely at the moment due to Tyson's unwillingness to step into the ring again.

