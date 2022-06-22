Yordenis Ugas wants Keith Thurman next as he praises Errol Spence Jr. for being his biggest motivator

Yordenis Ugas revealed on Twitter that he wants Keith Thurman as his next opponent. Ugas is currently dealing with an injury from his last fight, but he hopes to meet Thurman in the ring when he regains his health.

While dealing with the issues that come with healing and treating an injury, Ugas cited Errol Spence Jr. as one of his biggest motivators throughout the lengthy process:

"One of my biggest motivations in boxing now is Errol Spence Jr. He's champ, recovered from surgery and went on to fight for 3 belts. After this process, I hope to recover and fight against the best. Thurman would be a great fight."

Ugas noted that he has already fought some of the biggest names in boxing such as Terence Crawford (at the amateur level), Shawn Porter, Manny Pacquiao, and Errol Spence Jr.

The injury Ugas gained was in his last fight against Spence Jr. on April 16, 2022. The bout was stopped in the 10th round by TKO, with Ugas reported to have suffered an orbital bone fracture. The loss resulted in Spence Jr. gaining three belts: the WBA, WBC, and IBF Welterweight Titles.

Now thinking about the road back to a title shot, Ugas believes a match with Keith Thurman could put him back on track.

Yordenis Ugas' background and record

Yordenis Ugas, nicknamed 54 Milagros, has had matches with some of the biggest names in boxing today. With a record of 27-5, with 12 knockouts, his lengthy career has earned him opportunities to headline and fight for belts.

The Cuban boxer won gold medals in multiple games during his amateur career. He claimed gold at the 2003 Bucharest World Cadet Championships, the 2005 Teresopolis Pan American Championships, the 2006 Cartagena Central American and Caribbean Games, and the 2007 Pan American Games. He also earned a bronze medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games.

As a professional, he won the WBA (Super) Welterweight Title and held it from January 2021 to April 2022.

As a veteran of the sport, Yordenis Ugas has met many stars in the ring. A few of Ugas' past opponents include Abel Ramos, Mike Dallas Jr. , Omar Figueroa Jr., Cesar Miguel Barrionuevo, and Jonathan Batista.

