Watch: Errol Spence Jr. talks to 50 Cent following his win over Yordenis Ugas

Errol Spence Jr. recently beat Yordenis Ugas in a welterweight title unification fight at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Spence Jr. put on a show after 17 months outside the ring. Two days later, he spoke to American rapper 50 Cent via facetime at his estate.

'The Truth' can be heard saying:

"I've seen his face just started getting messed up and I was like, 'yeah I got him now. This is pretty much over, I can get him now.' It showed he was a warrior, he ain't stop at all."

50 Cent then spoke about the biggest factor leading up to the fight:

"The biggest part is the mental part. Given the car accident and the comeback. It don't have, there's no limitations, good s**t bro."

Watch their conversation in the Epilogue of Showtime's ALL ACCESS: Spence vs. Ugas:

The New York native turned on the pace in the second half of the fight. Ugas did not seem to have an answer to Spence Jr.'s offensive onslaught. 'The Truth' then broke his opponent's orbital bone, forcing his right eye shut. The doctor then advised the referee to call a stop to the contest in the 10th round.

ESPN Ringside @ESPNRingside #SpenceUgas Yordenis Ugas suffered a fractured right orbital in the 10th-round TKO loss to Errol Spence Jr. during Saturday's welterweight title unification, a member of Team Ugas told @MikeCoppinger Yordenis Ugas suffered a fractured right orbital in the 10th-round TKO loss to Errol Spence Jr. during Saturday's welterweight title unification, a member of Team Ugas told @MikeCoppinger. #SpenceUgas https://t.co/6gR1w14aKf

Errol Spence Jr. wants Terence Crawford next

Errol Spence Jr. wasted no time in calling out Terence Crawford after beating Yordenis Ugas. During his in-ring interview, he called out 'Bud', warning him that he was coming for his belt.

"Everybody know who I want next. I want Terence Crawford next. Definitely, that's the fight that I want, that's the fight everybody else want. And like I said, I'll go and get these straps and go over there and take his s**t too."

He had another message for 'Bud' before he left the ring:

"Man down, strap season, ya'll know what time it is, baby. Terence, I'm coming for that m*********ing belt."

Watch the interview below:

Terence Crawford replied to the call-out and accepted the challenge. Both Crawford and Spence Jr. have been looking to fight each other for a long time. The undefeated duo are two of the best fighters in their division and are in their prime, making it a hugely marketable matchup.

Edited by C. Naik