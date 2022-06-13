"Soon I want to see him headline Wembley Arena" - YouTuber Callux after Viddal Riley's first-round knockout victory

Viddal Riley made his sixth professional boxing appearance on Saturday night as he competed in London for the first time as a professional. After his impressive victory, YouTuber Callux expressed his praise for the British boxer.

Riley delivered a short but spectacular display on his London debut as he blew away his opponent Jone Volau with a stunning first-round knockout. The British cruiserweight extended his unbeaten record to 6-0 as he demolished his 38-year-old opponent with his quickest win to date.

Social Updates @SocialUpd8s Viddal Riley knocks out Jone Volau 51 seconds into the FIRST ROUND #RiakporheTurchi Viddal Riley knocks out Jone Volau 51 seconds into the FIRST ROUND #RiakporheTurchi https://t.co/ed5xJj7faO

Riley's close friend Callum McGinley, also known as Callux, spoke to SecondsOut after the bout and shared his immediate thoughts on the Brit's boxing career:

"It's really good to see him [Riley] back, being active, so hopefully this keeps up now, injury-free, backroom problem-free or whatever it was and see him back. Soon, I want to see him headline this place [Wembley Arena] or even bigger, O2 Arena or anywhere. I'm really glad to see him back."

The cruiserweight was notably known as a trainer during YouTube boxing events. The 24-year-old was the coach of YouTubers KSI and AnEsonGib, helping them compete for multiple victories.

Viddal Riley has now parted ways with the YouTubers as he looks to focus on his own boxing career, but remains close friends with all the British social media stars.

He hasn't failed to impress in his two wins under his new promotional team BOXXER promotions on Sky Sports. Prior to his latest victory, he claimed a points win against Willbeforce Shihepo on the undercard of Amir Khan vs. Kell Brook.

What's next for Viddal Riley?

With his recent 54-second knockout victory, Viddal Riley picked up the third finish of his professional career. Riley continues to follow the traditional route of boxing as he seeks valid experience while he's still in his early years. The Brit has, however, expressed his desire to win a title within the next twelve months.

The popular social media fighter is increasing his worth in his more preferred role as a boxer and will certainly catch the attention of the boxing purists in due course.

The next step for Riley is to continue learning and gain experience as a professional, with the aim to win a title within the next year. This could include a British or commonwealth title.

Viddal Riley reacts to his BIG 1st round knockout of Jone Volau "I thought I hit him cleaner!"Viddal Riley reacts to his BIG 1st round knockout of Jone Volau "I thought I hit him cleaner!"Viddal Riley reacts to his BIG 1st round knockout of Jone Volau 😵 https://t.co/Z4FJ3lleV3

