Create

Boxing schedule: Which boxers are fighting this weekend?

MF &amp; DAZN: X Series - Open Workout
MF & DAZN: X Series - Open Workout KSI is seen in action during an Open Workout at Camden Boxing Club on August 24, 2022 in London, England.
Darryl John Esguerra
Darryl John Esguerra
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Aug 26, 2022 07:21 PM IST

This weekend, YouTubers will once again take over the boxing world with KSI pushing his limits as he fights twice on the same night.

KSI will end his three-year absence from professional boxing on August 27 inside the O2 Arena in London. Headlining the MF & DAZN: X Series card, KSI will face rapper Swarmz and pro boxer Luis Alcaraz Pineda.

The fight between KSI and Swarmz will be broadcast via DAZN pay-per-view in the U.S. and the U.K.

The MF & DAZN: X Series will showcase the biggest global names in entertainment, sports, and lifestyle competing against one another.

Also on August 27, former two-weight world champion Jose 'Sniper' Pedraza (29-4, 14 KOs) will face former lightweight champion Richard 'RC' Commey (30-4, 27 KOs) in the 10-round main event at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa.

The heavyweight co-feature will also feature the much-awaited return of Jared 'The Real Big Baby' Anderson (11-0, 11 KOs) against Serbian veteran Miljan Rovcanin (24-2, 16 KOs).

Meanwhile, heavyweight Richard Torrez Jr. (2-0, 2 KOs), who captured a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics, looks to make it three knockouts in a row against Marco Antonio Canedo (4-2, 2 KOs).

Pedraza-Commey, Anderson-Rovcanin and Torrez-Canedo will be broadcast live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT.

Why is KSI boxing 2 fighters on the same night?

KSI was initially scheduled to fight fellow YouTuber Alex Wassabi in London but the latter pulled out due to a concussion and was replaced by rapper Swarmz. KSI recently revealed that he will also fight boxer Luis Alcaraz Pineda, who has a professional record of 2-5.

In a report by The Mirror, the British YouTuber spoke about facing two fighters on the same night:

“It's never been done before in YouTube boxing. In fact, I don't think it has ever been done in normal boxing on pay-per-view. We asked Bryce Hall, we asked Dax, we asked Vinnie Hacker, we asked Taylor Holder, and they either couldn't do it or said no… Am I insane? Probably? Am I crazy? Probably? Is this ridiculous? Probably.”

He also bragged about facing a real pro boxer sooner than fellow YouTuber Jake Paul. The two have been teasing a fight between one another in the ring for years.

Edited by John Cunningham

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...