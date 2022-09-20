Boxing Schedule: Which boxers are fighting this weekend?

Floyd Mayweather will headline an action-packed weekend in the world of boxing.
‘Money’ will be taking on Japanese MMA star Mikuru Asakura on September 25 in Japan for his second exhibition match this year. Since hanging up his boxing gloves professionally in 2017, Mayweather has figured in a number of exhibition bouts. In 2018, he teamed up with RIZIN for the first time and beat young kickboxing star Tenshin Nasukawa via TKO. He then fought Logan Paul in Miami and former training partner Don Moore in non-scored bouts.
Asakura, 29, made his pro-MMA debut in 2012. A RINGS featherweight and lightweight champion, Asakura has primarily fought for RIZIN. He is on a two-fight win streak with the promotion and has amassed a 16-3 record with one no-contest.
Before the two lock horns, Amanda Serrano will try to get back in the win column on September 24 at the AO Arena in Manchester when she faces Sarah Mahfoud.
Serrano lost to undisputed women's lightweight champion Katie Taylor earlier this year. She was originally set to fight in August on the undercard of Jake Paul vs. Hasim Rahman Jr., but was left at a loose end when the event got canceled.
Now, Serrano, who holds the WBC, WBO and IBO world featherweight titles, will have another shot at showing the world that she is still one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in women's boxing. She is up against IBF world champion Mahfoud, who remains undefeated in 11 fights.
After Serrano vs. Mahfoud, heavyweights Joe Joyce and Joseph Parker will battle it out for the WBO's mandatory challenger spot.
Joyce and Parker will finally meet after months of back and forth posts on social media, and tense negotiations. The undefeated Joyce is coming off a stoppage win against Christian Hammer to retain his WBC Silver and WBO International heavyweight titles.
Meanwhile, Parker is a former world champion and is now looking to earn himself a second world title shot with the winner of this fight becoming the mandatory challenger for the WBO title which is currently held by Oleksandr Usyk.
Boxing schedule: Full fight card of Joe Joyce vs. Joseph Parker and Floyd Mayweather vs. Mikuru Asakura
Joe Joyce vs. Joseph Parker fight card:
Joe Joyce vs. Joseph Parker; Heavyweight
Michael Magnesi vs. Anthony Cacace; Super featherweight
Ekow Essuman vs. Samuel Antwi; Welterweight
Amanda Serrano vs. Sarah Mahfoud for the IBF, WBC and WBO women's world featherweight titles
Nathan Heaney vs. Jack Flatley; Middleweight
Raven Chapman vs. Jorgelina Guanini; Featherweight
Mark Heffron vs. Martin Ezequiel Bulacio; Super middleweight
James Heneghan vs. Rod Douglas Jr.; Middleweight
Callum Thompson vs. Delmar Thomas; Lightweight
Amaar Akbar vs. Karlo Wallace; Super lightweight
Tommy Fletcher vs. Toni Visic; Cruiserweight
Super Rizin fight card:
Main Event: Floyd Mayweather vs. Mikuru Asakura
Nadaka Yoshinari vs. Bandasak - Professional kick-boxing
Kota Miura vs. B. Phonsungnoen - Professional MMA
Koji Tanaka vs. Ray Sadeghi - Openweight 'striking' contest