Boxing Schedule: Who is fighting this weekend?

A few big names will be returning to the boxing ring this Saturday. One of these names is Dmitry Bivol. The Russian is the reigning WBA (Super) Light-Heavyweight champion and is coming off a unanimous decision win over Canelo Alvarez.

Bivol is now set to make his return this Saturday on DAZN. While many fans hoped for a showdown against fellow champion Artur Beterbiev, Bivol will instead face the undefeated Gilberto Ramirez. Standing at 44-0, the Mexican is one of the hardest hitters at 175lbs.

While the pair will headline the DAZN card, there are still some other big names on the undercard. The vacant IBF World Super Featherweight Title will be on the line as Shavkat Rakhimov takes on Zelfa Barrett. Also set for the card is a women's super lightweight title unification fight between Chantelle Cameron and Jessica McCaskill.

There's also a Showtime card happening on the same night. It's headliner will feature WBA World Super Middleweight Champion David Morrell's return against Aidos Yerbossynuly.

The undercard leaves a lot to be desired. However, there are still some solid names on it. Andre Dirrel will return to face Yunieski Gonzalez, while Jeison Rosario will make the walk to face Brian Mendoza.

What is the best boxing match of the weekend?

While there's a lot of great boxing talent to watch on Saturday night, Dmitry Bivol vs. Gilberto Ramirez is the marquee match of the week.

Even before his clash with Canelo Alvarez, the Russian was already seen as an exceptional fighter. His adversary, Alvarez, headed into their boxing match as a heavy favorite. However, the Mexican superstar got outpointed en route to a decision defeat.

Following that fight, Bivol called for a unification fight against Artur Beterbiev. The two have been champions in the same division for years, but have never faced off despite an evident willingness to fight each other.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Bob Arum has said he's spoken to Artur Beterbiev who told him he wants to fight the winner of Dmitry Bivol vs Gilberto Ramirez for the undisputed WBA, WBC, IBF & WBO light-heavyweight world titles, providing he beats Anthony Yarde on Jan 28th. [@FightHype] Bob Arum has said he's spoken to Artur Beterbiev who told him he wants to fight the winner of Dmitry Bivol vs Gilberto Ramirez for the undisputed WBA, WBC, IBF & WBO light-heavyweight world titles, providing he beats Anthony Yarde on Jan 28th. [@FightHype]

To make that clash happen, the WBA (Super) Light-Heavyweight Champion will have to beat Gilberto Ramirez this weekend. 'Zurdo de Oro' is one of the hardest punchers in the division, as evidenced by his latest knockout over Dominic Boesel.

Currently, Dmitry Bivol is a heavy betting favorite to retain his title on DAZN. However, Ramirez has the punching power to walk away with gold this weekend.

