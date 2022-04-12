"We'll let them figure it out" - Caleb Plant gives his thoughts on Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol

Former Super-Middleweight Champion Caleb Plant has given his thoughts on the upcoming Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol fight.

The Mexican will take on Dmitry Bivol on May 7 for the WBA Light-Heavyweight championship. The bout will also mark Alvarez's attempt to become a world champion in a fifth different weight class.

Ahead of the highly anticipated bout, Caleb Plant gave his thoughts on the fight. It is worth noting that Alvarez was Plant's last opponent, having fought the pound-for-pound king back in November 2021. During a recent interview with Fight Hub TV, 'Sweethands' said:

"It's a good fight, big fight and you know a lot of variables that go into that so we'll let them figure it out. You know? Bivol, he's a big, strong guy, he's on his toes bouncing in and out and you know, Canelo has been doing what he's been doing. So you know, we just got to see it how it plays out."

Watch Caleb Plant's full interview with Fight Hub TV below:

Tim Bradley suggests Canelo Alvarez will not be able to stop Dmitry Bivol

Former pro-boxer Tim Bradley has suggested that Canelo Alvarez will not be able to stop Dmitry Bivol. During a recent interview with FightHype, Bradley was asked to comment on the Alvarez vs. Bivol fight, to which he replied by saying:

"This guy is a lot stronger than Billy Joe Saunders. He punches harder, he has a right hand, a great boxer, great footwork, he can get in and out, and he can punch. The only problem is he's got to stay off the ropes... I don't see Canelo stopping this guy. I really don't, and if he does stop him, there's no denying Canelo his spot in legacy in my opinion. Because now he's going to move forward and face Golovkin."

Watch Tim Bradley's full interview with Fight Hype below:

With the highly anticipated light-heavyweight championship bout less than a month away, it will be interesting to see if Canelo Alvarez is able to successfully achieve the feat of becoming a world champion in five different weight classes or not.

