"Not have a clue what f**k you're talking about" - Caleb Plant trashes reporters in furious deleted tweet

Caleb Plant recently went on a furious tirade against reporters and the media on Twitter.

In the last week or so, Plant has become very active on social media as he looks to secure his next fight. Following his loss to Canelo Alvarez, 'Sweethands' remained relatively quiet for some time.

However, yesterday he had a message for all the false news that was being spread about him:

"Funny part is all these "boxing pages" and "reporters" posted that yesterday but not ONE reached out to me or my team to ask if it's true. The goal is to have the story RIGHT and if it's first then great, not be first but not have any clue what f**k you're talking about..."

Take a look at a screenshot of the since deleted tweet:

The post was quickly deleted.

Plant was likely talking about the rumors of a fight between himself and David Benavidez. Both Plant and Benavidez have been going back and forth on Twitter and appear keen to fight each other.

However, Benavidez is set to fight David Lemieux this year and Plant cannot wait till Benavidez's next fight to enter the ring. Therefore, 'Sweethands' is still looking for his next opponent.

CalebPlant @SweetHandsPlant Roy 🅿️res @ShowtymeRC @josebenavidezjr twitter.com/sweethandsplan… Wb when the Benavidez bros pulled up to your gym? 🤕🤕🤕 @Benavidez300 Wb when the Benavidez bros pulled up to your gym? 🤕🤕🤕 @Benavidez300 @josebenavidezjr twitter.com/sweethandsplan… Yea and I smacked the shit outta Jose jr and instead of trying to get his get back on me he just turned and tried to get off on my boxing coach and David just stood there like a BIG FAT PUSSY and did NOTHING. None of them did shit. twitter.com/ShowtymeRC/sta… Yea and I smacked the shit outta Jose jr and instead of trying to get his get back on me he just turned and tried to get off on my boxing coach and David just stood there like a BIG FAT PUSSY and did NOTHING. None of them did shit. twitter.com/ShowtymeRC/sta…

This may have been why Plant seemed so agitated when reports of a potential fight between the two surfaced.

Caleb Plant responds to fans that claim he was ducking Benavidez

Caleb Plant has also been defending himself against Twitter trolls claiming he is ducking Benavidez. When a fan questioned whether he really wanted to fight Benavidez, 'Sweethands' replied:

"He had a fight signed before me, then I get a fight signed, then he says some and y’all believe it. When are y’all going to learn that I don’t have hide or lie about anything. I haven’t proved my character yet?"

Take a look at the tweet:

CalebPlant @SweetHandsPlant Jake Donován @JakeNDaBox

Next up for Plant is likely Anthony Dirrell. Intention is to have winners meet later this year.

Story to come on To clarify, the fight never evolved beyond casual discussion. Separate paths await both fighters. Benavidez scheduled to face David Lemieux on 5/21.Next up for Plant is likely Anthony Dirrell. Intention is to have winners meet later this year.Story to come on @boxingscene ... twitter.com/JakeNDaBox/sta… To clarify, the fight never evolved beyond casual discussion. Separate paths await both fighters. Benavidez scheduled to face David Lemieux on 5/21. Next up for Plant is likely Anthony Dirrell. Intention is to have winners meet later this year.Story to come on @boxingscene... twitter.com/JakeNDaBox/sta… He had a fight signed before me, then I get a fight signed, then he says some 🧢 and y’all believe it. When are y’all going to learn that I don’t have hide or lie about anything. I haven’t proved my character yet? twitter.com/jakendabox/sta… He had a fight signed before me, then I get a fight signed, then he says some 🧢 and y’all believe it. When are y’all going to learn that I don’t have hide or lie about anything. I haven’t proved my character yet? twitter.com/jakendabox/sta…

Plant could look to fight David Benavidez down the line to put the rumors and speculation to rest. Benavidez and Plant are two of the best super middleweights in the world right now. A fight between the pair remains an exciting prospect.

