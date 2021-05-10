Caleb Plant next fight: Will 'Sweethands' fight Canelo Alvarez next?

IBF super middleweight champion Caleb Plant has found himself the talk of the town after the fight between Canelo Alvarez and Billy Joe Saunders. In a record-breaking event, Canelo beat Saunders to capture the WBO super middleweight belt. With the win, Canelo Alvarez successfully captured three out of four super middleweight belts - the WBA, WBC, and WBO titles. The only one left for him is the IBF belt currently held by Caleb Plant.

After the fight, Canelo called out Caleb Plant for his next fight to unify the super middleweight belts and become the undisputed champion. As of this writing, 'Sweethands' is yet to confirm if he will face Canelo in his next outing.

"I'm coming, my friend!"



Canelo has his sights set on Caleb Plant 👑 pic.twitter.com/xGqBY9Qqrm — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) May 9, 2021

It would seem Caleb Plant is either angry at the callout or ready for the challenge, judging by his tweet that came right after.

Caleb Plant won the IBF super middleweight belt from Jose Uzcategui in 2019 and has defended it thrice. His most recent defense came against Caleb Truax on January 30, 2021. The win took Plant's record to 21-0, with 12 KOs.

Canelo Alvarez, on the other hand, holds a professional record of 56-1-2, with 38 KOs. His only loss came at the hands of Floyd Mayweather in 2013. Canelo is currently ranked as the best pound-for-pound boxer in the world. He is also ranked as the world's best active super middleweight.

Caleb Plant is confident in his abilities

Recently, 'Sweethands' tweeted about statistics pertaining to his fights as a super middleweight. Plant talked about how many punches he throws and how little he gets hit compared to other super middleweights.

In all of my fights I’ve thrown and landed more punches than any opponent AND get hit less per round than any other super middleweight. Those #’s are straight from compubox. 😤 — CalebPlant (@SweetHandsPlant) May 5, 2021

Before Canelo's fight with Saunders, Caleb Plant was asked by a fan if he's interested in fighting the Mexican next. 'Sweethands' seemed very keen to fight Alvarez. Caleb Plant also said that he will become the undisputed super middleweight champion when he fights Canelo.