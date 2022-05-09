"Take a loss like a man" - Caleb Plant reacts to Canelo Alvarez’s loss to Dmitry Bivol

Caleb Plant has reacted to Canelo Alvarez’s shocking loss to WBA Super Light Heavyweight Champion Dmitry Bivol.

‘Sweethands’ suggested that the Mexican star should just take the loss like a man and start working his way back. In a tweet, Plant said:

“Just gotta take a loss like a man, take it on the chin and bounce back. No excuses, no BS, just back to the lab.”

The American certainly knows a thing or two about taking a loss like a man. In November 2021, he fell to Alvarez in their super-middleweight title unification match via 11th-round technical knockout. Since then, he has gone back to the gym to prepare for another shot at glory.

Alvarez was outboxed by the talented and much bigger Russian champion throughout their fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The bout ended with Bivol handing ‘Cinnamon’ his second professional loss via unanimous decision.

The four-division champion has accepted his defeat and vowed to get back in the win column. He has also expressed eagerness to activate the rematch clause against Bivol.

Caleb Plant eyes rematch with Alvarez

The 29-year-old Plant has repeatedly expressed his desire to challenge the pound-for-pound king once again.

In a previous tweet, ‘Sweethands’ revealed he has been working hard to earn his rematch with Alvarez. He even claimed that he will clear out the rest of the middleweight division if that's what is necessary to get his hands on the Guadalajara native once more.

“I’ll get my chance to shine again. I’ve been busting my ass. When my name is called I’ll be ready and when I clear out the rest of the division I’ll get my rematch. I was born and bred to be on top.”

The loss to Alvarez was Plant’s first in his 22-fight career. Leading up to that fight, the American made it clear that he was not scared of Canelo, who is currently boxing’s biggest attraction. Despite being technically knocked out, Plant showed tremendous heart in the ring and did not back down from the challenges he was presented with.

Plant remains one of his division's biggest prizefighters. Opponents like Callum Smith and Billy Joe Saunders could be great tests for Plant as he seeks the road to redemption.

