Canelo Alvarez expects to return to the ring quicker than many expected.

The Mexican superstar has been out of action since his victory over Gennadiy Golovkin in September. The decision win was his second in a row over 'GGG', and capped off their trilogy in great fashion for the Mexican.

Not all the news from that September night was positive, however. Following the win, Alvarez announced that he would miss upwards of a year due to a nagging hand injury. He also revealed that he would be forced to undergo surgery.

Earlier this month, his promoter, Eddie Hearn, sounded optimistic when discussing the champion's return. The head of Matchroom Boxing stated that he hoped Alvarez would return sometime between May and September next year.

As it turns out, he was right on the money, as Canelo Alvarez is aiming for a return in May. In an interview with Bet365, the Unified Super Middleweight Champion revealed that surgery and rehab had gone well for him.

While he's yet to return to training, Alvarez is optimistic that he will return in the spring:

"My scars have already closed. I’m doing therapy very well, so I don’t think it’s going to stop me that much… My fights are always in May or September. I think I’ll be ready for May again."

Canelo Alvarez discusses a rematch with Dmitry Bivol

Canelo Alvarez hopes to face Dmitry Bivol on his return, but he's aware it might not happen.

In May this year, the Mexican superstar moved to 175-pounds to face the WBA (Super) Light Heavyweight Champion. Despite heading in as a big favorite, Alvarez was easily outboxed en route to a decision loss.

While he had a rematch clause in his contract, Alvarez instead opted to face Gennadiy Golovkin for the third time. If all went well, the plan was for him to face Bivol yet again at the beginning of 2023.

Those plans went out the window with Canelo Alvarez getting surgery. Although he's now hoping to face Bivol again in May, that might be off the table due to the champion wanting to face Artur Beterbiev.

In the same interview with Bet365, the Mexican superstar admitted the Bivol rematch may not happen:

“It is what we will look for, revenge. I lost trying to make history in another division...complicated. For me, he is number one in the 175-pound division... If he doesn’t want to fight, there are more things to do."

