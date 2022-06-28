"I always learn" - Canelo Alvarez talks about his losses to Floyd Mayweather and Dmitry Bivol 

In an interview with Fight Hype, Canelo Alvarez was asked if he felt he could learn as much from his loss to Dmitry Bivol as he did with Floyd Mayweather. After his first professional loss to Mayweather in 2013, he went on a 15-fight win streak until he earned his second loss to Bivol.

Alvarez was adamant that improvement was always possible:

"I always learn, I always learn. Especially from a loss, I always learn. I'm that kind of person who always tries to get better and better."

When asked about how long he studied the fight with Bivol to learn from it, Alvarez responded:

"I just watched it. I watched that fight about two times, three times, but I just got tired. I tried to do something but my body didn't respond, so you can't do anything with that."

A potential rematch with Dmitry Bivol is still on the cards and on many fans' minds. Perhaps we will get a chance to see what Canelo Alvarez learned from their first fight put into action in the future.

Will there be a Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol 2?

Eddie Hearn confirmed in an interview with DAZN Boxing that fans would get to see Dmitry Bivol and Canelo Alvarez run it back and rematch in the ring:

"We've spoken to Bivol and his team, we're working towards the rematch for that fight on Cinco de Mayo, next year. There's no way he [Alvarez] won't take that fight. He's desperate to avenge."

It hasn't yet been discussed what weight class the pair will meet at, but Bivol has expressed interest in dropping down to face Alvarez. Of course, anything is subject to change by the time the fight is made official for next year.

While it is a long wait for fans who were hoping to witness the rematch at the end of this year or the start of the next, Canelo has another exciting opponent waiting in Gennadiy Golovkin.

