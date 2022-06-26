Conor McGregor won more rounds against Floyd Mayweather than Canelo, says Chael Sonnen

Chael Sonnen feels Conor McGregor performed decently against Floyd Mayweather in their blockbuster crossover boxing match. McGregor and Mayweather exchanged leather inside the squared circle amid great fanfare back in 2017.

In his pro-boxing debut, the Irishman took on the legendary Floyd Mayweather in a bid to end his unbeaten run. McGregor lost the fight via TKO in the tenth round, but his performance was lauded by several fans and analysts, mainly because the UFC star went ten rounds with the boxing legend.

Sonnen recently weighed in on McGregor's performance against Mayweather, comparing it to that of boxing pound-for-pound great Canelo Alvarez's performance against 'Money'. Alvarez and Mayweather fought in 2013, with the now-retired boxer emerging victorious via majority decision after twelve rounds.

According to 'The American Gangster', McGregor's performance against Mayweather was better than that of Alvarez's. In a recently shared video on his YouTube channel, Sonnen said:

"It was a very competitive and close fight regardless of what the crooks in Nevada tried to tell you. It was a very back-and-forth battle that ended very decisively close to a half of an hour later. Conor won more rounds had they given to him than Canelo won against Floyd."

Does a Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather rematch make sense?

Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather are seemingly interested in reigniting their rivalry. The Irishman recently shared a picture from his fight with Mayweather on social media, captioning it saying "I accept," leading to speculation surrounding a potential rematch between the pair.

While McGregor and Mayweather are huge draws and will sell pay-per-views if they share the squared circle once again, will the fight reach the level of hype it did the first time? Unlikely. McGregor was a two-division UFC champion then, and Mayweather still competed professionally.

Things have changed a lot over the last five years. Mayweather is retired and delivered an arguably shabby performance in his exhibition against YouTube star Logan Paul last year. McGregor ended up losing three fights and winning just once since the blockbuster clash with Mayweather back in 2017.

The Irishman is expected to return to action later this year or early 2023, while Mayweather has set his sights on an exhibition bout against Mikuru Asakura.

