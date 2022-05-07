"I just want to make history" - Canelo Alvarez explains his motivation ahead of Dmitry Bivol fight

Canelo Alvarez is set to fight Dmitry Bivol this Saturday in Las Vegas for the WBA Light Heavyweight Championship. He stated at a recent press conference that he wants to make history by fighting the Russian.

Bivol will be the third world champion that Canelo will face in a row. He previously defeated Billy Joe Saunders and Caleb Plant to become undisputed at 168 lbs.

Watch the fight highlightaetween Canelo and Saunders:

The Russian is currently undefeated and boasts a phenomenal amateur background where he won a gold medal at the 2013 combat games. Since turning professional, Bivol has beaten top fighters at 175 lbs such as Sullivan Barrera, Jean Pascal and current WBO Champion Joe Smith Jr.

Here's what Canelo Alvarez said at the fight press-conference:

"I like that kind of challenge because I just want to make history. This kind of challenge is going to put me in the boxing history books. I feel alive when I have this kind of challenge. I respect the boxing skill of Dmitry Bivol but it's my time. I feel in my prime and I enjoy this kind of moment."

Canelo Alvarez has won world titles from light middleweight to light heavyweight. The Mexican superstar has made it clear he wants to leave behind a boxing legacy. It is plausible that the pound-for-pound king will attempt to become undisputed at 175 in the future if he is victorious on Saturday.

Canelo Alvarez explains why he moved up to 175 lbs

In the press conference, Alvarez also explained that he decided to move up to light heavyweight to look for new challenges. He said:

"Yes, because I beat all the champions at 168. For now I'm ok in that way. I need to take other challenges for myself, not just for my history. I need to feel that kind of challenge. To go up to 175 and have the opportunity to win another title is amazing for me."

It remains to be seen if Canelo can defeat an extremely talented and bigger opponent in Bivol. If successful, the pound-for-pound superstar will go back down to 168 to have a trilogy fight with Gennadiy Golovkin in September.

Watch the full press conference between Alvarez and Bivol:

