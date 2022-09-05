"I'm going to get chubby"- Fans react to Canelo Alvarez munching on Doritos, Snickers, Nutella ahead of the GGG trilogy

Canelo Alvarez recently appeared on an episode of First We Feast and revealed some of his favorite snacks. The undisputed super middleweight champion may follow a strict diet regime while he is at the peak of his career but did not shy away from munching on all of his favorite packaged foods on the aired show.

The Mexican boxer tagged himself as a huge chocolate lover. He also shared some massive insights regarding what he eats. Canelo Alvarez admitted to having Nutella all the time.

He looked very familiar with all the snacks like Doritos, Tajin, M&M's, and Snickers. However, Alvarez became nostalgic after having Mexican candy Pulparindo. Speaking about the snack, he said:

“Pulaprindo, they are from Mexico. They remind me of my school. I used to eat a lot of them. They are one of my favorites. Pulaprindo is made of tarmarind and then it has chili and sugar in it.”

Watch the full episode below:

The episode sent several fans into a frenzy as they showered their love for Canelo. Many fans took note of the boxer’s humble behavior while a few asked to put Canelo Alvarez on more food-based programs. Here’s a look at some of the best reactions.

Canelo Alvarez diet: What does the boxer eat?

Canelo Alvarez changed his diet ahead of the Dmitry Bivol fight and completely turned vegan. He claimed that his body adapted to it very well.

Not that his diet had much to do with the loss, but Alvarez looked helpless against Bivol inside the ring. He was then criticized by several people, including Joe Rogan, for quitting meat.

The UFC commentator talked about this on his podcast and said:

“If you’re in combat sports, you need to have everything dialed up, dialed in… That’s Canelo Alvarez. He shouldn’t be eating f*****g plants. What the f*** you doing bro? You’re eating celery. We gotta get a steak in you.”

Following the second career loss against Bivol, Alvarez will now defend his undisputed status against Gennadiy Golovkin at 168 lbs on September 17. It is unknown whether he will stick to the vegan diet or not, but this is how Canelo’s diet looked back in 2016 according to reports.

Breakfast

Egg whites with ham and orange juice

Lunch

Chicken with carrots, squash, broccoli and cauliflower

Snacks

Apples, cucumbers, grapes, jicama

Dinner

Protein shakes with no carbs

