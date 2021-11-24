Undefeated prospect Frank Sanchez likes Canelo Alvarez's chances at cruiserweight, says Canelo "Hits like a heavyweight"

Undefeated heavyweight prospect Frank Sanchez recently chipped in with his thoughts about his teammate Canelo Alvarez moving up to cruiserweight.

After earning an emphatic TKO victory over Caleb Plant and becoming the undisputed super-middleweight champion, many expected that the Mexican would stay in the division. However, the pound for pound king is chasing greatness and will move up to cruiserweight to fight Ilunga Makabu.

Canelo Alvarez's gym stablemate, Frank Sanchez, opened up on the Mexican's chances against Makabu. While recently speaking with George Ebro, Sanchez said (h/t Boxing Scene):

"If this fight is done, it would be very good. Canelo, I've always said, he hits like a heavyweight. I have worked with him frequently as a sparring partner and I think he has a pretty good opportunity at cruiserweight. He has learned a lot in boxing, he has his punch and he can withstand a lot like the Mexican that he is. I would be delighted to help him prepare for his fight."

Frank Sanchez is also trained by Eddy Reynoso, who has been training Canelo Alvarez since childhood. He is currently undefeated in his pro boxing career, and has 19 wins with 13 of them coming by the means of TKO/KO.

As mentioned by the undefeated heavyweight, he has sparred with Canelo before and that is why he likes the Mexican's chances against Illunga Makabu if and when they fight.

A lot has been said about Canelo Alvarez's power in the past as well. With the kind of damage the undisputed super-middleweight champion has been doing lately, it's a known fact that he possesses great power.

When will Canelo Alvarez fight Ilunga Makabu?

There has been no confirmation as to when Canelo Alvarez will attempt to win a world title in what will be his fifth weight class. However, it is reported that they will look to make the fight happen on May 2022.

It is worth noting that Canelo Alvarez is a free agent as of now. Major promoters will look to get him on board to make this fight happen, which could take some time.

